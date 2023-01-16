In some sense, to recognize that Tom Cruise has never yet directed a feature length film is genuinely surprising. Few actors are as unrelentingly enthusiastic about the act of filmmaking as Cruise, and there’s no shortage of A-list movie stars who have used their status, connections, and filmic experience to dabble in the art of filmmaking. John Cassavetes, one of the most crucial and influential directors of the latter half of the 20th century, booked his now-famous acting roles in films like The Killers, The Dirty Dozen, and Rosemary’s Baby in order to later fund the production of his own highly-influential, independent films without the meddling of studios. Clint Eastwood (Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby are both masterpieces in their own right), Ron Howard, and Kevin Costner all found significant success in their transition into directing. Indie icon Greta Gerwig made a fantastic sprint into directing with Ladybird and Little Women, and her upcoming Barbie picture is definitely one of the year’s most highly anticipated.

