'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
Tom Cruise's Only Directing Credit Is From a Neo-Noir Series You've Probably Never Heard of
In some sense, to recognize that Tom Cruise has never yet directed a feature length film is genuinely surprising. Few actors are as unrelentingly enthusiastic about the act of filmmaking as Cruise, and there’s no shortage of A-list movie stars who have used their status, connections, and filmic experience to dabble in the art of filmmaking. John Cassavetes, one of the most crucial and influential directors of the latter half of the 20th century, booked his now-famous acting roles in films like The Killers, The Dirty Dozen, and Rosemary’s Baby in order to later fund the production of his own highly-influential, independent films without the meddling of studios. Clint Eastwood (Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby are both masterpieces in their own right), Ron Howard, and Kevin Costner all found significant success in their transition into directing. Indie icon Greta Gerwig made a fantastic sprint into directing with Ladybird and Little Women, and her upcoming Barbie picture is definitely one of the year’s most highly anticipated.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh': Naveen Andrews to Lead Freevee Comedy Series
Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to comedy-drama The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Variety has reported. The eight-episode series is inspired by the life of showrunner Vijal Patel and has cast Naveen Andrews as patriarch Mahesh Pradeep in the ensemble comedy. The series will follow the titular Pradeep family and...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the “Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
Which MCU Character Are You, Based On Your MBTI® Type?
It's now hard to remember a world without the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, audiences have been thrilled by the adventures of these mythical heroes and villains, falling in love with their personalities, complexities, and idiosyncrasies. One of the most fun ways to understand characters, including those of Marvel, is...
Amy Jo Johnson Will Not Return as the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary Special
Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson will not be appearing in the Power Rangers’ 30th anniversary reunion, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The actress, who played Kimberly Hart in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, declined to join the Netflix special which will see other Power Rangers reunite, including the original Black and Blue Rangers, Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost.
How 'The Last of Us' Changed Robert Compared to the Game
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us as well as minor game spoilers. Whenever a video game is adapted for a different medium, creative decisions always have to be made for various reasons. Such is the case for HBO's latest live-action rendering of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. While the adaptation's pilot episode certainly stuck to its guns when it came to recreating the most iconic moments in the game's opening, it's only natural for the duo of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to make alterations to fit an episodic format.
Helena Bonham Carter Miniseries 'Nolly' to Air on Masterpiece
As we progress as a society and look back on some norms from centuries and even decades past, we can’t help but feel overwhelmed at our tendency to normalize situations that are definitely not okay. This perception will come front and center with Nolly, a limited series starring Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter film series) as soap opera legend Noelle “Nolly" Gordon, a star from the 60s who saw the whole industry turn against her overnight. Originally announced for ITV and ITVX, Masterpiece revealed today that they will air Nolly as well.
'The Bad Batch': A History of Podracing in 'Star Wars' Gaming
While The Bad Batch takes the audience from the perils of The Clone Wars era into the heart of the Galactic Empire, that doesn’t mean that the spinoff series is completely ignoring the nostalgia for the Star Wars prequels. One of the chief praises that The Clone Wars received during its initial airing was how the show redeemed, fleshed out, and examined some elements of the prequel trilogy that weren’t initially as well-received. The latest episode of The Bad Batch brings back podracing to the Star Wars franchise. The podracing sequence in The Phantom Menace may be the only universally beloved aspect of the film, even for devout critics of the prequels. It also inspired a fascinating subsection of Star Wars gaming that contributed greatly to the film’s legacy.
Best Wrestling Cameos in Movies, From Bonesaw McGraw to Hulk Hogan
Wrestling superstars such as John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dave Bautista managed to build successful careers in the film and television business after starting out in professional wrestling and becoming some of the biggest stars in WWE history. But what about other professional wrestlers who maybe didn't find as much crossover success and still showed up in movies when you least expect them? We’re going to take a look at some of the best wrestler cameos that appeared in some of our favorite and even not-so-favorite films. And if you’re a wrestling fan, these cameos might even have been the most memorable moment of the entire viewing experience. The group below are some of the most notable:
What Happened With the Gorillaz Movie or TV Show?
In an era where streaming services have the ability to greenlight long-delayed passion projects, it seems like the Gorillaz movie might actually be close to happening. The eccentric English virtual band has worked for years to develop fascinating characters in their own fictional universe, and have often teased the possibility of bringing a larger project to life. It had initially seemed like Netflix would be the ideal home for a Gorillaz film. After all, this is the same studio that greenlit passion projects like Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman after fans thought they would never be released. However, it looks like the Gorillaz film might be facing yet another delay.
Hot Dog Fingers to Tiger Battles, What’s With All the Maximalist Movies These Days?
Looking over all the movies that are garnering lots of attention this awards season, a pattern begins to emerge between these titles. We’ve got a lot of maximalist movies competing for the most prestigious awards in the cinematic landscape. From RRR to Babylon to Avatar: The Way of Water to Elvis to Everything Everywhere All at Once, there’s no shortage of over-the-top cinematic storytelling that’s garnering lots of award buzz this year. This trend has also caught on with audiences, as seen by Water, Elvis, and All at Once becoming box office sensations. These combined traits can’t help but make one inquire why in 2022, audiences have suddenly embraced maximalist cinema. Why is the new favored mode for big-screen entertainment anything drenched in preposterousness?
What's Your Favorite Scary Movie Trailer? 'Scream VI' Trailer Breakdown
It was just a year ago that the Scream franchise was reborn with the fifth entry, the simply titled Scream. Taking over from original creator, the late great Wes Craven, who directed the first four films, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence crafted a new take that was both familiar yet different. Their spin was a success, as the fifth Scream grossed $140 million worldwide, leading to a sixth film from the duo being quickly greenlit.
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
