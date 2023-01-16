ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zedd Finally Finds Buyer for $18.5M Beverly Hills Home

Zedd probably doesn't need it, but he's about to get a little extra change in his pocket -- he finally found someone to take his snazzy Beverly Hills mansion off his hands. Our real estate sources say the famed DJ has a buyer for his $18.5 million palace in Benedict Canyon, which is just above Bev Hills. The home spent quite a bit of time on the market before he relisted it last year.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”

We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather

Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Robb Report

Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million

Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper.   The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana

Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London.The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987,...
musictimes.com

Zedd Net Worth 2023: DJ Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for Hefty Amount

Zedd's net worth will see some changes after the renowned DJ finally found a buyer for his Beverly Hills mansion. The record producer first put up his Beverly Hills mansion for sale in 2021, leaving it with a price tag of $26.5 million. He initially bought the property for $16 million when he was 28.
