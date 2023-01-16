Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black deathLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
TMZ.com
Zedd Finally Finds Buyer for $18.5M Beverly Hills Home
Zedd probably doesn't need it, but he's about to get a little extra change in his pocket -- he finally found someone to take his snazzy Beverly Hills mansion off his hands. Our real estate sources say the famed DJ has a buyer for his $18.5 million palace in Benedict Canyon, which is just above Bev Hills. The home spent quite a bit of time on the market before he relisted it last year.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”
We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of an overflowing river gushing behind her in Montecito, California, home to celebs like Oprah and Harry and Meghan
Montecito faces mandatory evacuations due to flash flooding in the area. Photos and video show streets full of water and home damage.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather
Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.
Betty White’s Charming $10.7 Million Los Angeles Home Torn Down a Year After Her Death [Pictures]
Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has been torn down, just under a year after the iconic entertainer's death. As the Los Angeles Times reports, White's former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, turned to Instagram in mid-December to share the news that her longtime residence in the Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles had been demolished.
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper. The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
Louis Eisner: 5 Things To Know About Ashley Olsen’s Husband After Surprise Wedding
Ashley Olsen is best known as an actress and fashion designer. She reportedly secretly married her long-term boyfriend Louis Eisner in Dec. 2022. Some of Ashley’s previous boyfriends include football player Matt Kaplan and actor Jared Leto. Her marriage ceremony with Louis apparently took place at a home in...
Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London.The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987,...
Holly Madison Has Earned a Big Net Worth Since Her Playboy Days: How She Makes Money
She does it all! Holly Madison has earned a massive net worth — and her bank account keeps growing over a decade after leaving Playboy. Keep reading to see how she makes money today. What Is Holly Madison’s Net Worth?. The model’s net worth is estimated to be...
musictimes.com
Zedd Net Worth 2023: DJ Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for Hefty Amount
Zedd's net worth will see some changes after the renowned DJ finally found a buyer for his Beverly Hills mansion. The record producer first put up his Beverly Hills mansion for sale in 2021, leaving it with a price tag of $26.5 million. He initially bought the property for $16 million when he was 28.
Comments / 0