27 First News
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
27 First News
Thelma J. Chizmar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve...
27 First News
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
27 First News
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
27 First News
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
27 First News
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
Louise V. Ramun, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Louise V. Ramun, 98, of Poland, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Louise was born to Ethel (Gunny) Finch Mills and R.F. Finch in Youngstown, Ohio. During World War II, she worked as a crane operator at J&L...
27 First News
Mona Lisa Farabee, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 13, 2023, Mona Lisa Farabee, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at her home. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1964, to the Bud Leroy Farabee and the late Doris Irene (Rogers) Farabee Ritter.
27 First News
Jack Utley, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Utley, age 81 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Diamond, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar F. Utley and Margaret (Joseph) Utley. Jack...
27 First News
Jessica Marie Lauer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Marie Lauer, 40, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dale William Lauer and Rebecca A. (Lindsay) Rein. Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Champion...
27 First News
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
27 First News
Allie V. Walker, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allie V. Walker, Jr. will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Allie V. Walker, Jr. was born on September 25, 1967 to Elder...
27 First News
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
27 First News
Shaffer V. Cormell, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaffer V. Cormell, 93 of Austintown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, November 27 at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health Care Center of Youngstown, Ohio. Shaffer was born March 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Vonia and Alma B. (Ireland) Cormell and was...
27 First News
Robert L. Mauldin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Mauldin, 73, departed this life, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Mauldin was born August 12, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Eleanor Chaphill Mauldin. He was a high school graduate and earned a bachelor’s...
27 First News
Allen L. Donley, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Donley, 84, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Al was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Emmet and Alice Doyle Donley. Al was a graduate of Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Michael J. Sheridan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side. Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Gerald J. Arendas, Coitsville, Ohio
COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. Arendas, 76, of Coitsville, died Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 22, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Anna (Kocurek) Arendas and had been a lifelong area...
