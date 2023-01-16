ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football

Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
West Virginia Escapes No. 14 TCU’s Comeback Attempt, 74-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia escapes a 74-65 win over No. 14 TCU after the Horned Frogs came back from an 18-point deficit. West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) picked up their first win in conference play, ending a five-game losing streak. West Virginia came out firing on both...
West Virginia Basketball Enters Critical Matchup with TCU as Surprise Favorite

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, oddsmakers have the struggling Mountaineers as the favorite heading into their conference game against TCU tonight. According to BetMGM and other sports books, West Virginia is favored by 2.5 points over the Horned Frogs. While this game is home at the Coliseum, some might be confused by these odds since WVU is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and winless in Big 12 play. Conversely, TCU is ranked at number 14 in the country.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 19

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU offers a DB from Michigan. WVU offers class of 2026 TE. WVU is going after a 4-star tackle/guard from Ohio. Update (10:20 AM) – Florida native 2024 WR/CB gets offer from...
2023 University High School Product WR/CB Jaeden Hammack Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers have gained a commitment from a local product. University High School’s Jaeden Hammack tweeted a graphic on Thursday afternoon to announce his decision to commit to WVU. Hammack is not only a West Virginia native, but played high school football right in Morgantown. Listed at 6’1″, 165...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 14 TCU

West Virginia hosts No. 14 TCU in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. Let’s take a look at five things to know before Wednesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU are looking to end losing streaks on Wednesday. West Virginia is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Mountaineers are 0-5 in the conference.
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame

New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
Gallery: Behind Bell, Johnson Mountaineers Have Fun Ending Losing Streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind a Jimmy Bell Jr. double double and Kedrian Johnson’s leadership, the WVU Men’s Basketball team defeated No. 14 TCU in what the team hopes to be a huge turnaround in Big 12 play — and they seemed to have fun while doing it. Relive the victory through some photos from the Jan. 18 contest. (WVSN photos/Kelsie LeRose)
2025 OL Recruit Parker Harden Says WVU Feels He’s ‘More Developed Than Most at His Age’

Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.
2023 DL Recruit Jackson Tonya Hopes to Bring Winning Attitude to Mountaineers

Sometimes the overlooked players are often the hungriest for success. That appears to be the case when it comes to Jackson Tonya. If you’re unfamiliar with Tonya, he’s a defensive line prospect who also has experience playing on the offensive line out of Central Valley in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also a winner, having been part of three WPIAL championships and two state titles during his high school playing career that concluded following his senior season in 2022. And Tonya has been in talks with West Virginia about joining the Mountaineers.
2025 F EJ Walker Looking Forward to Second Visit to WVU

2025 forward EJ Walker is looking forward to his second visit to West Virginia this weekend. Walker confirmed with WV Sports Now that he’s still scheduled to visit WVU. Walker’s first visit was in September during the Towson football game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was honored during the game for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson

West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
