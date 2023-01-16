Sometimes the overlooked players are often the hungriest for success. That appears to be the case when it comes to Jackson Tonya. If you’re unfamiliar with Tonya, he’s a defensive line prospect who also has experience playing on the offensive line out of Central Valley in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also a winner, having been part of three WPIAL championships and two state titles during his high school playing career that concluded following his senior season in 2022. And Tonya has been in talks with West Virginia about joining the Mountaineers.

