wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Compliments Team, Saying They Never Complained During Losing Streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was proud of his team after defeating No. 14 TCU on Wednesday night, 74-65. The win gave Huggins and his team their first win of Big 12 play, ending a five-game losing streak. “They were never bitching, they were never...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Jimmy Bell Used Matchup Against TCU’s Eddie Lampkin as Motivation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia big man Jimmy Bell had his most complete game as a Mountaineer, recording a double-double in a win over No. 14 TCU on Wednesday. Bell finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds but that was sparked by pregame motivation. Bell received text messages throughout...
wvsportsnow.com
Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football
Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Escapes No. 14 TCU’s Comeback Attempt, 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia escapes a 74-65 win over No. 14 TCU after the Horned Frogs came back from an 18-point deficit. West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) picked up their first win in conference play, ending a five-game losing streak. West Virginia came out firing on both...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball Enters Critical Matchup with TCU as Surprise Favorite
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, oddsmakers have the struggling Mountaineers as the favorite heading into their conference game against TCU tonight. According to BetMGM and other sports books, West Virginia is favored by 2.5 points over the Horned Frogs. While this game is home at the Coliseum, some might be confused by these odds since WVU is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and winless in Big 12 play. Conversely, TCU is ranked at number 14 in the country.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 19
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU offers a DB from Michigan. WVU offers class of 2026 TE. WVU is going after a 4-star tackle/guard from Ohio. Update (10:20 AM) – Florida native 2024 WR/CB gets offer from...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 University High School Product WR/CB Jaeden Hammack Commits to WVU
The Mountaineers have gained a commitment from a local product. University High School’s Jaeden Hammack tweeted a graphic on Thursday afternoon to announce his decision to commit to WVU. Hammack is not only a West Virginia native, but played high school football right in Morgantown. Listed at 6’1″, 165...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 14 TCU
West Virginia hosts No. 14 TCU in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. Let’s take a look at five things to know before Wednesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU are looking to end losing streaks on Wednesday. West Virginia is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Mountaineers are 0-5 in the conference.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Positive on Twitter After First Conference Win of the Season
West Virginia’s basketball team members were excited after the 74-65 win over No. 14 TCU on Wednesday night. With the win, WVU picked up their first conference win, ending a five-game losing streak. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Behind Bell, Johnson Mountaineers Have Fun Ending Losing Streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind a Jimmy Bell Jr. double double and Kedrian Johnson’s leadership, the WVU Men’s Basketball team defeated No. 14 TCU in what the team hopes to be a huge turnaround in Big 12 play — and they seemed to have fun while doing it. Relive the victory through some photos from the Jan. 18 contest. (WVSN photos/Kelsie LeRose)
wvsportsnow.com
2025 OL Recruit Parker Harden Says WVU Feels He’s ‘More Developed Than Most at His Age’
Even though he still has two more years left of high school, West Virginia knows they have to start building a relationship with offensive lineman recruit Parker Harden now. This is why WVU has already extended an offer to the Pickerington Central High School product from Ohio. WVSN instantly reached out to the 2025 class prospect to find out more about his talks with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore and his current mindset about his future.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 DL Recruit Jackson Tonya Hopes to Bring Winning Attitude to Mountaineers
Sometimes the overlooked players are often the hungriest for success. That appears to be the case when it comes to Jackson Tonya. If you’re unfamiliar with Tonya, he’s a defensive line prospect who also has experience playing on the offensive line out of Central Valley in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also a winner, having been part of three WPIAL championships and two state titles during his high school playing career that concluded following his senior season in 2022. And Tonya has been in talks with West Virginia about joining the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
Once the Mountaineers Came Calling, Aden Nelson Couldn’t Resist
Once West Virginia came calling, Aden Nelson couldn’t resist. And it’s not just about getting to play at the Power 5 level that’s causing him to fall in love with WVU either. WVSN talked to the Kentucky native about his recent visit to Morgantown, the path that...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker Looking Forward to Second Visit to WVU
2025 forward EJ Walker is looking forward to his second visit to West Virginia this weekend. Walker confirmed with WV Sports Now that he’s still scheduled to visit WVU. Walker’s first visit was in September during the Towson football game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was honored during the game for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Promoting Chad Scott to OC Actually Makes Sense for West Virginia Football
Promoting Chad Scott to offensive coordinator actually makes sense. It really does. I say that well aware that the reaction to the news, like everything when it comes to WVU athletics, is split. Scott, who has been with the West Virginia football program for four years, including time spent as...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson
West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Honored by State of West Virginia for Hall of Fame Enshrinement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Huggins was officially enshrined back in September. Huggins was able to get a picture with Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice and Babydog. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Inside Information on Chad Scott as OC, WVU’s Recent Portal Work
There’s a lot of recent news for West Virginia football so I’ll continue my 2023 class recap next time as I unpack the latest in this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia. So the good news and bad news regarding the internal promotion of Chad Scott to...
voiceofmotown.com
Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe
Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
