UConn Health Minute: Living with Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is typically diagnosed in young adulthood so patients experience changing symptoms as they age. Neurologist Hamza Coban explains that as a designated Center for Comprehensive MS Care, UConn Health is uniquely qualified to help patients as they progress with this disease.
School of Social Work Celebrates 10-Year Initiative to Improve Services for Connecticut Families

A decade ago, UConn School of Social Work (SSW) launched the Performance Improvement Center, or PIC, with the goal of helping one of its long-time partner agencies, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF), evaluate a new initiative for families discharged from DCF. Led by co-principal investigators Brenda Kurz, Patricia Carlson, and Megan Feely, PIC uses data and analyses to help DCF identify trends and improve how it responds to vulnerable families in the state’s child welfare system.
