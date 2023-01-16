This afternoon I just learned that Tesla has quietly downgraded its performance breaks on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from the Model Y Long Range to the Performance version, the biggest difference is the improved brakes. The Performance version comes with Brembo brakes which are much more powerful and provide much better stopping performance. The other differences are mostly software related, such as faster acceleration and a higher top speed, but these are essentially the same powertrain. There are also bigger wheels in the Performance version, but this could be seen as either a positive or a negative by the consumer. Overall, the improved brakes are the biggest difference and arguably the most significant improvement when upgrading to the Performance version.

