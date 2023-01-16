Cowboys elevate Xavier Rhodes, activate Johnathan Hankins vs. Buccaneers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys have made a pair of roster moves ahead of their playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, both coming on the defensive side of the ball.

In the secondary, the Cowboys have elevated veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad, as the continue to search for a viable replacement for Anthony Brown.

Rhodes had a brief stint with the Bills earlier this season.

The second move came along the defensive front, with the Cowboys activating defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins, who came to the Cowboys via trade in October, has not played since December 11 against the Texans due to an injury.

The Cowboys pass rush issues over the last month have, coincidentally or not, come without Hankins in the lineup.

Perhaps the reintroduction of the space eater in the middle could help solve those issues vs. Tom Brady on Monday night.