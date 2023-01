The Bobcats faced off with Wyoming East on Friday, Jan. 13. Unfortunately, the Summers County team did not take the victory. The game ended with Wyoming East 53 and Summers County 41.

Michael Judy led the scoring with 19 points and Brandan Isaac added 12.

The Bobcats will host James Monroe on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The post Bobcats fall to Wyoming East appeared first on The Hinton News .