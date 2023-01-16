ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Dodge Co. Sheriff asks for help locating Huber inmate walk away Jessica Shafer | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies

JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County inmate dies in jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect taken into custody following ‘active disturbance’ in Omro

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out. The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.
OMRO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive. ﻿...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: ‘A terrible public safety threat’: Dodge County loses all full-time prosecutors

FTR: ‘I can’t do the work of six attorneys’: Dodge County loses all state prosecutors Starting this Wednesday, Dodge County no longer has either a district attorney nor any full-time state prosecutors in an office that typically houses six attorneys who handle the county’s criminal prosecutions and civil matters. District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation, effective this past...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

