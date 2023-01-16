Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
DreamWeek San Antonio's 1 Million Push-Up Challenge held at Hemisphere Park
SAN ANTONIO - There was a 1 Million Push-Up Challenge right in the heart of San Antonio!. As a part of Dreamweek MACFit hosted the 1 Million Push Up Challenge in Hemisphere Park. The free workout is an effort to unite community through a single goal and inspire others to...
foxsanantonio.com
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
foxsanantonio.com
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses
Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
foxsanantonio.com
New homes are coming. Neighbors are concerned it will interfere with endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO — It is the endangered bird that has become the major focus of a construction project on the city's Northeast side. Those behind the plan said they have worked it out with officials but not everyone said they’re on board. It is a housing project that...
foxsanantonio.com
Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
foxsanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
foxsanantonio.com
Young chefs make impact at MLK March
Cooking has been a way to help give back to others, at least that's what the teenagers who started San Antonio Gifted Jr Chefs believe. The small catering business, owned and operated by five teenagers, say they want to help people and of course, feed them good food. "I love...
foxsanantonio.com
Fire crews battling massive blaze at metal recycling facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Smoke from a massive fire on the Southwest Side Thursday afternoon could be seen from miles away. Fire crews said the fire started at a facility near the railroad tracks by Frio City Road. Fire officials said the blaze began as a metal salvage pile fire. Multiple...
foxsanantonio.com
Two young boys shot while walking on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two young boys are hospitalized after being shot while walking along Southwest Side street. The shooting happened just after 2:30 am. along South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue. Police said the two young boys were walking when at some point, shots rang out. One of the boys...
foxsanantonio.com
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
foxsanantonio.com
'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending
SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
foxsanantonio.com
Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Stairwell fire heavily damages 2 condo units on the Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two families are displaced after a fire damaged their condominiums during a late night fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday along Brightwood Place near East Basse Road. Crews were met with heavy fire in the interior of one of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
foxsanantonio.com
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
foxsanantonio.com
AT&T offering Hispanic student scholarships up to $2,500
SAN ANTONIO - AT&T's Hispanic/ Latino employee group, HACEMOS, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 HACEMOS scholarship program. The company shares that this opportunity is aimed at supporting the next generation of Hispanic leaders. The scholarship program awards grants of $1,500 to two-year college students and $2,500 to four-year college students.
foxsanantonio.com
Reward increased to $15,000 after man is gunned down inside his own apartment
SAN ANTONIO - The reward has been increased in the hopes of tracking down a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed inside his own apartment back in 2021. The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2021 at the Alamo Estates Apartments off Midcrown Drive near Walzem Road on the Northeast Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Farm-to-Market 78 near Loop 1604. Universal City Police said the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle....
