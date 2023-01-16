Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pasco County on Monday morning. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Rowan Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, from New Port Richey, was traveling south on Rowan Road when a 24-year-old man driving a sedan turned into the intersection from Broadmoor Drive, troopers said. The motorcycle and car collided.

The 24-year-old, also of New Port Richey, was uninjured, according to the Highway Patrol. The 69-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Highway Patrol did not publicly identify him early Monday.