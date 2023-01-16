ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

kptv.com

3 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross is helping three people who were forced out of their southeast Portland home by an early morning fire. The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Portland Fire & Rescue says a person walked up to a nearby fire station to report the fire.
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

West Linn, Oregon City mayors push back against I-205 tolling plan

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cities are joining forces to push back against the plan to create tolls on Interstate 205. West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff say their cities’ questions to the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project have gone unanswered for years, and they say they can’t get on board until they get the information they’re asking for.
WEST LINN, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash

Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating overnight break-in at Tigard bar

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bar in Tigard, which was targeted in an armed robbery last month. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to Foxy’s Bar & Lounge on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane after someone in the strip mall heard a commotion at the bar, then saw people yelling from a tan SUV in the parking lot.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
TIGARD, OR

