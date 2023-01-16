Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police
Finding the Best Coffee in Portland Oregon
kptv.com
3 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross is helping three people who were forced out of their southeast Portland home by an early morning fire. The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Portland Fire & Rescue says a person walked up to a nearby fire station to report the fire.
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
KATU.com
DUII driver pleads guilty to killing woman in SE Portland car crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Zodiac Clark, the man accused of killing a woman in a 2019 DUII car crash, has pled guilty. Clark was arrested in August 2019 after he had allegedly crashed into the car of Elena Davkina, 48, while intoxicated. Davkina later died of her injuries at the...
Officials: Willamina High School students, Yamhill County sheriff's deputy treated for possible fentanyl exposure
A likely fentanyl exposure at Willamina High School on Tuesday affected multiple students and a law enforcement officer, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
nbcrightnow.com
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
Police say vandals damaged two power substations in Woodland, Washington
WOODLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities said two electric substations in Woodland were attacked by vandals, adding to the list of known attacks on the power grid. The two cases in the Cowlitz County city happened in mid-November of last year, before other attacks that gained national attention. The...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
kptv.com
West Linn, Oregon City mayors push back against I-205 tolling plan
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cities are joining forces to push back against the plan to create tolls on Interstate 205. West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff say their cities’ questions to the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project have gone unanswered for years, and they say they can’t get on board until they get the information they’re asking for.
Milwaukie police seeking 2 suspected of burglarizing 3 restaurants, including Mike's Drive-In
A Mike’s Drive-In employee arrived at the restaurant’s Tigard location around 7 a.m. Sunday and discovered the back windows had been smashed overnight. The next morning, the same situation unfolded at Mike’s Drive-In in Milwaukie.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Police investigating overnight break-in at Tigard bar
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bar in Tigard, which was targeted in an armed robbery last month. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to Foxy’s Bar & Lounge on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Canterbury Lane after someone in the strip mall heard a commotion at the bar, then saw people yelling from a tan SUV in the parking lot.
Man shot to death at NE Portland gas station was an employee, remembered as 'good kid'
Police identified the man shot to death at a 76 gas station in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood as Amado Santos. Neighbors and friends of the 24-year-old knew him as “Nacho.”
kptv.com
Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
kptv.com
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
KATU.com
Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
kptv.com
Portland man says his car’s been broken into twice in three months
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is sharing his story after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months. After connecting with other drivers, he now believes his car was chosen because of its brand name. Malachi Hopkins said Sunday started like any other day, but that...
