CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cities are joining forces to push back against the plan to create tolls on Interstate 205. West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff say their cities’ questions to the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project have gone unanswered for years, and they say they can’t get on board until they get the information they’re asking for.

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO