ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
Robb Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights

From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
The Independent

Grant Shapps says Labour ‘putting lives at risk’ by opposing anti-strike law

Business secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour and other opposition parties of “putting lives at risk” by planning to vote against the government’s anti-strike legislation. The government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through its restrictions on strikes in six key sectors, amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.Labour and the Liberal Democrats oppose the bill, aimed at enforcing minimum levels of service during industrial action. But the former Tory home secretary Priti Patel said the bill did not go far enough and called on the government to widen the list of sectors involved. It came as teachers...
The Independent

Police Scotland chief condemns ‘despicable conduct’ of rapist David Carrick

Scotland’s chief constable has condemned the actions of a Metropolitan Police officer who was revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.Sir Iain Livingstone described the actions of Pc David Carrick as “absolutely outrageous and despicable conduct from an individual who should have never been in the police service”.Carrick, 48, attacked at least a dozen women over an 18-year period throughout his career with the Met, using his position to gain their trust and scare them into staying silent.Sir Iain, speaking after he was knighted at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, said his officers and staff...
The Independent

Sturgeon: Block on gender reform law shows Westminster is worst of both worlds

The UK Government’s decision to block controversial gender reform legislation in Scotland has demonstrated that Westminster is the “worst of both worlds”, the First Minister has said.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he would make a Section 35 order to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent.In a keynote address at the Business for Scotland annual dinner on Thursday evening, Nicola Sturgeon said the “full-frontal assault” on devolution strengthens the case for Scottish independence.The First Minister said: “This week, we’ve entered a new and more dangerous phase for devolution.“The Tories have broken their cover. The...
BBC

Police Scotland would be 'stupid' not to increase vetting, says ex-chief

Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of its officers, a former chief has said. Angela Wilson, ex-assistant chief constable of Tayside, also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers. It follows the case of David...
The Independent

Campaigners lose High Court case over waiting times for trans healthcare

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against NHS England over waiting times for gender dysphoria treatment.Four people, along with charity Gendered Intelligence and legal campaign group The Good Law Project, brought legal action over the “extreme” wait for a first appointment with a specialist.They argued that the body is failing to meet a duty to ensure that 92% of patients referred for non-urgent care at services commissioned by NHS England – including gender dysphoria clinics – start appropriate treatment within 18 weeks.We’re very disappointed by the High Court’s decision today that the long waiting times experienced by trans people...
BBC

MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN

A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy