ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke women's basketball renews rivalry against North Carolina

Duke is flying high, and in its next matchup against its historic rival, it is ready to soar. As one of the nation’s top 15 teams, the Blue Devils have made a mark for themselves this season. The group started the year unranked and has done nothing less than spread its wings since day one. Duke (16-1, 6-0 in the ACC) upset then-No. 6 N.C. State in December and has continued to show improvement. Now, as the ACC leader, it is the team to defeat.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Take of the week: Duke women's basketball's historic defensive discipline is orchestrating a remarkable season

It is no secret that Duke is on a tear right now. The Blue Devils have not lost since late November when they played then-No. 3 UConn in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., and since that point the squad from Durham has won 11 straight games. While some stellar offensive performances from big names like sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor have received heaps of praise, an aspect of this team’s game that has perhaps gone unnoticed for much of the season has been its defense.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

‘That’s an All-American’: Celeste Taylor continues stellar season in Duke women's basketball's win at Georgia Tech

Over spring and summer 2021, Duke welcomed six veteran transfers into the program. Though three are currently regular rotation players, one has established themself as the best player on a top-15 team: Celeste Taylor. “Celeste—that’s an All-American,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner said Sunday after her team’s 65-47 loss...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

The more you know: The stars behind Duke women's basketball's red-hot win streak

After finishing 10th in conference play last season, the “Kara Era” is in full-swing as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils try to continue their run against the Tar Heels this Thursday. There have been many impressive performances this season, but there are three particularly important individuals who have been huge factors in the team’s stunning rise to the top of the ACC.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy