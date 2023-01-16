It is no secret that Duke is on a tear right now. The Blue Devils have not lost since late November when they played then-No. 3 UConn in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., and since that point the squad from Durham has won 11 straight games. While some stellar offensive performances from big names like sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor have received heaps of praise, an aspect of this team’s game that has perhaps gone unnoticed for much of the season has been its defense.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO