Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke women's basketball renews rivalry against North Carolina
Duke is flying high, and in its next matchup against its historic rival, it is ready to soar. As one of the nation’s top 15 teams, the Blue Devils have made a mark for themselves this season. The group started the year unranked and has done nothing less than spread its wings since day one. Duke (16-1, 6-0 in the ACC) upset then-No. 6 N.C. State in December and has continued to show improvement. Now, as the ACC leader, it is the team to defeat.
Chronicle
Take of the week: Duke women's basketball's historic defensive discipline is orchestrating a remarkable season
It is no secret that Duke is on a tear right now. The Blue Devils have not lost since late November when they played then-No. 3 UConn in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., and since that point the squad from Durham has won 11 straight games. While some stellar offensive performances from big names like sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson and senior Celeste Taylor have received heaps of praise, an aspect of this team’s game that has perhaps gone unnoticed for much of the season has been its defense.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Filipowski's reliable scoring, rebounding gives Duke men's basketball a shot to take down Miami
The Blue Devils return home with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Miami. Before the game, the Blue Zone looks at a player from each side who is capable of leading their team to victory:. Duke: Kyle Filipowski. Filipowski has paced the Blue Devils in points and rebounds during his freshman...
Chronicle
‘That’s an All-American’: Celeste Taylor continues stellar season in Duke women's basketball's win at Georgia Tech
Over spring and summer 2021, Duke welcomed six veteran transfers into the program. Though three are currently regular rotation players, one has established themself as the best player on a top-15 team: Celeste Taylor. “Celeste—that’s an All-American,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner said Sunday after her team’s 65-47 loss...
Chronicle
The more you know: The stars behind Duke women's basketball's red-hot win streak
After finishing 10th in conference play last season, the “Kara Era” is in full-swing as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils try to continue their run against the Tar Heels this Thursday. There have been many impressive performances this season, but there are three particularly important individuals who have been huge factors in the team’s stunning rise to the top of the ACC.
Chronicle
Duke women's tennis overpowers Charleston Southern, Charlotte in Sunday doubleheader
It’s not often that teammates compete against each other, especially in a match against another school. However, since Sunday’s matches against Charleston Southern and Charlotte ended once one school reached four victories, the singles players for Duke were competing to be the ones to finish their matches first.
Chronicle
As more selective groups face future without Duke housing, here's how Greek groups and SLGs are holding spring rush
Duke’s implementation of QuadEx in 2021 made clear the University’s vision for its future — a culture of belonging. “Somewhere along the way, Duke became a place where selectivity was like the coin of the realm,” said Mary Pat McMahon, vice president and vice provost for student affairs, at a 2021 DSG Senate meeting.
