Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed on assault warrant
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on a Sioux County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Joshua Eldon Uhl stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred about 7:10 p.m. Christmas Day, according to Rock Valley Police Department. A...
nwestiowa.com
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
nwestiowa.com
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City
Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested in fatal Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux City man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night. According to a release from the Sioux City police department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman who was pleading for help.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
Comments / 0