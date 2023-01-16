SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.

