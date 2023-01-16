ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Nigeria presidential hopeful Obi pledges to fight corruption

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kv98g_0kGYpnwN00

Nigerian leading presidential candidate Peter Obi pledged Monday to rid Africa's most populous nation of endemic corruption and widespread insecurity if he wins next month's election.

Obi, who is one of 18 seeking Nigeria’s highest office, described his country as “a failing state” in need of new political leadership during his speech at the Chatham House international affairs think tank in London.

“Unless we change the politics by changing the political leadership, we are stuck in this terrible state of underdevelopment and misery,” said Obi, a former governor of southeastern Anambra state who is the candidate of Nigeria's Labour Party.

Recent polls have shown Obi leading the crowded field, ahead of the ruling party's candidate Bola Tinubu and the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar. That’s despite those opponents having high name recognition: Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos state and Abubakar is a former vice president.

Political analysts have described the Feb. 25 vote to replace incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years in power as a make-or-mar exercise. Since campaigning began late last year, other top contenders have made pledges similar to Obi's: Tinubu has said he is seeking to “renew hope” while Atiku has said he will “rescue Nigeria.”

But observers warn that the exercise is threatened by the security challenges Nigeria is battling, including an Islamic extremist insurgency linked to the Islamic State group in the northeast, rebels in the northwest, and secessionists in the southeast.

On Monday, Obi said he would conduct a dialogue with secessionists in Nigeria’s southeast. And he promised to introduce a range of security reforms, especially in the troubled northern region where thousands have been killed by armed gangs in the last year. Those changes could encourage members of Nigeria’s large diaspora communities abroad to consider returning home and aiding development, he added.

“What you have seen is a cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years which would be solved by good governance. When people start seeing justice, fairness and inclusive government, all those things will start reversing,” he said. “Nigerians are prepared to come back if they can find that they have a country to go back to.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
NorthcentralPA.com

US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees

Washington, D.C. (AP) — A government program launched Thursday is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can help 5,000 refugees adjust to life in the United States. “By tapping into the goodwill of American communities,...
The Hill

Equilibrium — Hikers cause major disruptions for animals: study

Human hikers create a “landscape of fear” that chases other animals into hiding, a new study has found.   Even when hikers are unarmed and using the landscape peacefully, they can cause disruption on par with that of apex predators, according to the study published this month in Scientific Reports.  When human hikers were present in Montana’s Glacier National…
ARIZONA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy