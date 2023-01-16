Read full article on original website
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Wichita Eagle
LIV Golf Enters Multi-Year ‘Mutually Financially Beneficial’ Agreement With TV Partner
LIV Golf has its long-awaited television partner, a large affiliate network in the United States that has no other sports programming but will offer the controversial league a large platform to show its product. The CW Network—the C is for CBS, the W for Warner Media—has entered into a multi-year...
New York Post
More New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022 than any year in history in staggering exodus
Dazed and abused by high taxes and rising crime, more New Yorkers fled to Florida in 2022 than any year in history, according to new data. A staggering 64,577 Empire staters exchanged their driver’s licenses for the Sunshine State version last year, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “They come in every day,” a staffer at a Jacksonville DMV office told The Post this week with a weary laugh. “I hear all the complaints. I feel like a therapist sometimes.” The worker said the venting refugees harbor a long list of grievances — with taxes and...
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Next Level Apparel Requires 100% U.S. Cotton in All Fabric; Implements Origin Testing Protocols
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced two significant steps in continuing its long standing commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. NLA is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers utilize 100% U.S. grown cotton for purchase orders placed after February 1, 2023, well ahead of the company’s original goal. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure the integrity of its supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005930/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0