ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

More New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022 than any year in history in staggering exodus

Dazed and abused by high taxes and rising crime, more New Yorkers fled to Florida in 2022 than any year in history, according to new data. A staggering 64,577 Empire staters exchanged their driver’s licenses for the Sunshine State version last year, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “They come in every day,” a staffer at a Jacksonville DMV office told The Post this week with a weary laugh. “I hear all the complaints. I feel like a therapist sometimes.” The worker said the venting refugees harbor a long list of grievances — with taxes and...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Next Level Apparel Requires 100% U.S. Cotton in All Fabric; Implements Origin Testing Protocols

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced two significant steps in continuing its long standing commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. NLA is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers utilize 100% U.S. grown cotton for purchase orders placed after February 1, 2023, well ahead of the company’s original goal. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure the integrity of its supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005930/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy