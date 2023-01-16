Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman gets theft, drug charges after screaming incident in Benton
A Murray woman was arrested in Benton after a disturbance at Walmart on Monday evening. Benton Police were called just before 7 pm about a screaming woman in Walmart off 5th Street. Officers were told the woman was possibly under the influence. They located 19-year-old Autumn Bland of Murray and...
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of mail scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a mail scam. In a post to Facebook Wednesday, they said the scam involves residents receiving a check in the mail in which the sender requests that the recipient cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Lyon County teens face felony charges, accused of harassing and intimidating witness
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says two teens were charged with Class D felonies by a school resource officer on Friday. The teens — aged 14 and 15-years-old — are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the same SRO.
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
whvoradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
whopam.com
Two Crofton residents arrested on drug charges
Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.
KFVS12
Paducah, Ky. city commissioner removed from office
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a public hearing, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately. On January 17, the Paducah Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss the misconduct charges against City Commissioner David Guess. According to a release...
kbsi23.com
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer. The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway...
wkms.org
Paducah City Commission removes member for misconduct over racially charged text
The Paducah City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove one of its members after a finding that they committed misconduct in the form of a racially charged text. The text was one of a series sent by David Guess, a four-term commissioner, to a city employee on Election Day after political signs had been removed from civic property in violation of a Paducah ordinance. Some of the signs were advertising Dujuan Thomas, an African-American candidate for city commissioner.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lieutenant to talk Fentanyl, shed light on opioid epidemic at free-to-attend presentation
PADUCAH — A lot has changed since Lieutenant Dean Patterson was appointed a Kentucky State Police trooper in 2004. According to a release from the McCracken County Public Library, Patterson has seen powerful new street drugs flooding local communities — including Fentanyl. The drugs are more potent -...
