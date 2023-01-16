ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Prison inmate dies in fire; suit over previous fire death set for July trial

By Virginia Black
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7bgt_0kGYpKXQ00

A 48-year-old Indiana State Prison inmate died Saturday in a fire in his cell, an Indiana Department of Correction spokeswoman said Monday.

Officials have declined to release any other details about Michael W. Smith's death, saying the incident and its cause are being investigated by Indiana State Police and Michigan City and state fire authorities.

‘Dangerous lapses’:5 years later, effects from a deadly Indiana State Prison fire linger

But Smith's death comes while the DOC and some of its employees and former employees are still wrangling with a federal lawsuit filed by family members of 30-year-old Joshua Devine, whose 2017 death while burning in B Cell House has raised questions about how the state's oldest prison was prepared for such an emergency.

The Devine lawsuit, which a judge allowed to proceed last spring, includes documents citing as factors the prison's aging electrical system, lack of fire training, sprinklers and fire extinguishers, inadequate staffing levels and faulty radios.

The judge, in an order last spring, wrote of "dangerous lapses" the remaining defendants knew about.

Devine and nearby prisoners were heard screaming for help for more than 30 minutes before officials tried to rescue him from his cell. The state fire marshal determined the fire began when the inmate plugged a television into an outlet.

In the lawsuit, the DOC has denied the lawsuit's allegations, but a spokeswoman declined to address whether any of the conditions cited in the lawsuit have been improved, including updated wiring, more training or more correctional officers.

Last month, the DOC advertised its newly raised correctional officers pay to $22 an hour, specifically citing ISP.

Because at least two settlement conferences have not been successful, federal court records show, a trial is scheduled for July.

Smith was due to be released in 2032 at the earliest, according to DOC records, on his 2013 convictions of voluntary manslaughter and child molesting in Newton and Benton counties.

Comments / 34

Dan Jones
3d ago

The inmates start fires in thier cells all the time. They are usually very high from smking k2 or raid bug spray .

Reply(3)
4
Sonny Home
3d ago

what is going to burn ? concrete and steel? there's clothes and one blanket sounds a lil weird to me

Reply(3)
4
Lily Carter
2d ago

It took them 30 minutes to help him that's all need to know, They should be arrested

Reply
4
Related
CBS Chicago

Slain woman's family wants to change Indiana law that set accused killer free before trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.Drew Carter III is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Flores. Carter had been in custody in the case since March of 2019, but on Jan. 1, Carter walked out of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana. His murder trial isn't set to begin until...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
cbs4indy.com

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana bill would change sentence enhancements,criminal offenses related to HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill is currently working its way through the statehouse that would remove sentence enhancements and criminal offenses related to HIV. Currently under Indiana law, if someone with HIV knowingly shares their bodily fluids on another person in any way, it is a level 5 felony. Supporters of the bill say that this law is outdated, especially since you can’t get HIV by someone spitting on you.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - A bill is being considered in the Indiana Legislature that calls for a longer “cooling off” period for those accused of domestic violence. Currently, the law allows for a defendant to be held for eight hours. But according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, advocates for domestic violence victims want to increase that to 24 hours to give victims time to make plans.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Gets Trapped and Dies in Burning SUV with Locked Doors

A 73-year-old Wisconsin woman recently died after her SUV's electric system malfunctions and the doors wouldn't unlock, trapping her inside the burning car. This story is the stuff driving nightmares are made of. On December 9, 2022, Mary Frahm of McFarland, Wisconsin was driving along Highway AB in the town...
DUNN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
INDIANA STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy