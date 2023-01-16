Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
morethanthecurve.com
Woman tased in Lower Merion traffic stop is a Plymouth Meeting resident
An incident involving a traffic stop in Lower Merion Township that led to a woman being tased was first reported to involve a 36-year-old resident of Norristown named Chaine Jordan. However, the latest reports and court documents now show her to be a resident of Plymouth Meeting. In a press...
Mullica woman wanted for stealing truck from Gloucester County dealership
A Mullica Township woman allegedly stole a truck from Gloucester County dealership Tuesday, striking the lot attendant as she fled. Rita Ramminger is wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and assault by auto. Westville police posted a picture of the suspect taken from surveillance Tuesday night on Facebook....
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park
SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
Bensalem Township Works With Local Cleanup Crew to Keep the Andalusia Area Spotless
A township in Bucks County is working with a community cleanup group in order to keep the area free of unwanted aesthetics. A Litter Crew from the Towns Against Graffiti (T.A.G.) Program, a group that works with Bensalem Township, arrived on a busy road in Andalusia to keep debris. Activities like these help to keep the area clean year round.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
phl17.com
Uber passenger shot by road rage driver
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
sauconsource.com
Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl
Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Dollar General Theft
Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of merchandise from a store. It happened at Dollar General on Jan. 4. The male suspect was seen on video surveillance stealing merchandise before taking off in a Buick Enclave, police said. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call...
wiproud.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
buckscountyherald.com
A fire severely damaged the home of a Buckingham family
A late morning fire ripped through an Oak Lane home last week, leaving a family of five homeless for at least a year, according to a GoFundMe page started by friends. No one was home at the time of the blaze, although three dogs were inside. Two of the animals,...
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA
NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CLOSED: Vera Bradley at The Promenade in Marlton Permanently Closes – Makes Way For New Store
Vera Bradley, a luxury accessory, luggage, and handbag store that held a brick and mortar spot at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, has permanently closed, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. In the post down below, you can see that the store front's signage has been...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Easton area store
An Easton area store sold a $20 Fast Play ticket over the weekend that is worth more than $1 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. The Fast $50 game ticket was sold Saturday at Chubby’s, 2100 Sullivan Trail in Forks Township. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
Comments / 2