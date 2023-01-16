ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park

SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
phl17.com

Uber passenger shot by road rage driver

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl

Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
VIRGINIA STATE
wiproud.com

Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat

DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
buckscountyherald.com

A fire severely damaged the home of a Buckingham family

A late morning fire ripped through an Oak Lane home last week, leaving a family of five homeless for at least a year, according to a GoFundMe page started by friends. No one was home at the time of the blaze, although three dogs were inside. Two of the animals,...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Philly

Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA

