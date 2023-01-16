ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

New 4-H extension program coordinator accepts challenge to expand career readiness

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCGdi_0kGYnLdX00
Tiffany Cervantes

Illinois 4-H creates pathways to successful careers by exposing youth to project areas of interest and mentors who can guide their development. Around the state, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development staff members are training the next generation of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Illinois Extension serving Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties, recently created a new position to expand school programming for workforce preparation. Filling this role is Tiffany Cervantes, a well-known face in our unit, who begins her role immediately.
“We are excited to have Tiffany continue to serve the unit in this new role,” says Extension County Director Stacy Woodyard. “Her organizational skills, understanding of Extension programming, and positive outlook make her the perfect person to expand the youth leadership and workforce preparation programs in our communities.”
Cervantes first joined Extension in 2013 and has served as Office Support Assistant in the Clark County office since then. She has worked behind the scenes, preparing educational materials for the iDREAM and iCREATE curricula and assisted with implementing this program in classrooms.
“My signature program will be Welcome to the Real World for youth in middle and high school,“ Cervantes says. “I will also continue to coordinate programming for iDREAM and iCREATE and will work to build partnerships with schools in Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties.”
She looks forward to working alongside the 4-H Youth Development Educator, who strongly focuses on career and leadership.
Cervantes is based in the Clark County Extension office in Marshall and can be reached at tcervnts@illinois.edu or 217-826-5422.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
freeburgtribune.com

Rural communities across the nation will soon benefit from increased funding and changes in the Rural Energy for America Program, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced.

Illinois Rural Development poised for ‘historic investment’. Rural Illinois stands to benefit from increased funding and changes in the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced that $300 million, including $250 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, is available nationwide. “This is an...
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone

(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
ILLINOIS STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
suburbanchicagoland.com

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report. Report serves as a road map to modernize the office, transform operations, and upgrade services. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and...
ILLINOIS STATE
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
The Center Square

Group calls required racial bias training in Illinois insulting to health care workers

(The Center Square) – A requirement for dozens of health-care professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take racial bias training. The Illinois Administrative Code states that implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, but affects behaviors, judgements and decisions. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy