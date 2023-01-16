New 4-H extension program coordinator accepts challenge to expand career readiness

Tiffany Cervantes

Illinois 4-H creates pathways to successful careers by exposing youth to project areas of interest and mentors who can guide their development. Around the state, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development staff members are training the next generation of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Illinois Extension serving Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties, recently created a new position to expand school programming for workforce preparation. Filling this role is Tiffany Cervantes, a well-known face in our unit, who begins her role immediately.

“We are excited to have Tiffany continue to serve the unit in this new role,” says Extension County Director Stacy Woodyard. “Her organizational skills, understanding of Extension programming, and positive outlook make her the perfect person to expand the youth leadership and workforce preparation programs in our communities.”

Cervantes first joined Extension in 2013 and has served as Office Support Assistant in the Clark County office since then. She has worked behind the scenes, preparing educational materials for the iDREAM and iCREATE curricula and assisted with implementing this program in classrooms.

“My signature program will be Welcome to the Real World for youth in middle and high school,“ Cervantes says. “I will also continue to coordinate programming for iDREAM and iCREATE and will work to build partnerships with schools in Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties.”

She looks forward to working alongside the 4-H Youth Development Educator, who strongly focuses on career and leadership.

Cervantes is based in the Clark County Extension office in Marshall and can be reached at tcervnts@illinois.edu or 217-826-5422.