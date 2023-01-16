ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home. The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program. Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
ALMA, KS
WIBW

Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Good Kids - Topeka High Photography Students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka High School photography students won a contest for their digital pictures to be displayed in the school’s health clinic. The idea being that if students see the work of their peers hanging on the walls, they might be more inclined to use the services provided by the health clinic. The student photography winners are Kerstin Scmitt, Jovanni Vargas and Blake Arndt.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column. The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rain now; maybe snow later

Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Plumb Place agency to be known as Southwick House

There is a new name for an Emporia agency with a long history of helping women in crisis. The Plumb Place Board of Directors has retired the Plumb Place name as part of a meeting this month. In its place is the name Southwick House, which honors the work of Carrie Plumb by using her maiden name.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people escaped a house fire without injury Thursday morning in southwest Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level residence in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside Drive. The location was about four blocks southwest of S.W. 35th and Gage Boulevard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Small fire causes an estimated $10K lost at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated to be $10,000. Manhattan fire crews were called to respond to a structure fire located at 807 Pottawatomie Ave. at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews on the scene found what the fire department described as a “small fire” in a front room of a one-story, single-family home with smoke spreading throughout the structure.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) are encouraging more sportsmanship from fans after expletive chants echoed Bramlage Coliseum during Tuesday’s game between KU and K-State. K-State fans and students were heard chanting, “F***...
MANHATTAN, KS

