WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home. The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program. Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles...
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka High Photography Students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka High School photography students won a contest for their digital pictures to be displayed in the school’s health clinic. The idea being that if students see the work of their peers hanging on the walls, they might be more inclined to use the services provided by the health clinic. The student photography winners are Kerstin Scmitt, Jovanni Vargas and Blake Arndt.
WIBW
Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column. The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Emporia gazette.com
Rain now; maybe snow later
Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
WIBW
Snow showers and drizzle result in minimal traffic impacts Thursday in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers and drizzle were seen early Thursday in the Topeka area. But besides causing wet streets, the wintry weather resulted in minimal traffic impacts in and around the capital city. A steady snow was falling around 5 a.m. Thursday in downtown Topeka, but it didn’t...
WIBW
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
WIBW
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
WIBW
K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
WIBW
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November. Officials said the latest incident...
KVOE
Plumb Place agency to be known as Southwick House
There is a new name for an Emporia agency with a long history of helping women in crisis. The Plumb Place Board of Directors has retired the Plumb Place name as part of a meeting this month. In its place is the name Southwick House, which honors the work of Carrie Plumb by using her maiden name.
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local […]
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
WIBW
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people escaped a house fire without injury Thursday morning in southwest Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level residence in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside Drive. The location was about four blocks southwest of S.W. 35th and Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
Small fire causes an estimated $10K lost at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated to be $10,000. Manhattan fire crews were called to respond to a structure fire located at 807 Pottawatomie Ave. at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews on the scene found what the fire department described as a “small fire” in a front room of a one-story, single-family home with smoke spreading throughout the structure.
WIBW
KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) are encouraging more sportsmanship from fans after expletive chants echoed Bramlage Coliseum during Tuesday’s game between KU and K-State. K-State fans and students were heard chanting, “F***...
