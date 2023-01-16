Read full article on original website
KRDO
Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
coloradosun.com
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
KJCT8
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
9 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in major 'pile-up' on Colorado interstate
A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly...
KJCT8
Mesa County law enforcement creates task force to reduce speeding
New details from the arrest affidavit of the Northern Way shooter paint a clearer picture of what happened that day. Data collected across the US indicates that women have exponentially pursued four-year degrees at a higher rate than men. I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.
Polis says red flag law 'can work better' than automatic weapons ban
Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado's red flag law is a more effective tool than an assault weapons ban, which General Assembly Democrats appear to be pursuing. Extreme Risk Protection Orders — which allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to removing firearms from a person who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others — were central to Polis' public safety messaging in Tuesday State of the State address. ...
If Grand Junction Won $500 They’d Spend it on This
If people in Grand Junction, Colorado won $500, who would they spend the money on? For that matter, what would they buy them?. I asked on Facebook, "If you won $500 and had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" Here's the second round of amazing answers. Give these replies a look, and I guarantee you'll feel good about the human race.
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Wet snow brings multiple inches of accumulation to metro
FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the snow and road conditions.
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
State of the State: What Polis said about 'assault weapons' ban, TABOR, housing
DENVER — When you're reelected by nearly 20 points and your party owns a hefty majority in the state legislature, you don't have to give a long State of the State address, right?. Gov. Jared Polis (D) spoke for 70 minutes on Tuesday during his fifth State of the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
