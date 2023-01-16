ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Boy, 11, mauled by pit bulls shares heartbreaking update from hospital

An 11-year-old boy from Georgia, who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls while riding his bike, has recorded a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed.Justin Gilstrap suffered devastating injuries on 6 January, including the loss of an ear and 70 per cent of his scalp, when the three ferocious dogs attacked him near Grovetown.“Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m okay,” Justin says in the heartbreaking video.He has undergone multiple surgeries but remains in good spirits after the harrowing ordeal, according to local reports.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraMoment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraUK government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’, Alister Jack says
GROVETOWN, GA
thesource.com

Injured Passengers Identified in Crash That Killed UGA Football Player and Staffer

Early Sunday, University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash. The UGA Athletic Association reported that the accident came just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration. The turn of events from celebration and joy for the Bulldogs’ second national championship quickly turned to mourning over the sudden loss of two young community members.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
ATHENS, GA
People

Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'

McKinney was involved in a ATV accident while in Mexico in November, and recently shared x-ray images of his broken fingers Xavier McKinney says he was surprised to learn how badly he was injured after crashing his ATV during a trip to Mexico in November. The New York Giants safety told the New York Post that he almost lost three fingers when the accident occurred in Cabo San Lucas during the team's bye week. "First of all, to show how bad the injury was," the 23-year-old told the outlet. "I don't...
NEW YORK STATE
People

People

385K+
Followers
66K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy