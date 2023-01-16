Read full article on original website
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...
‘I Still Can’t Put it Together’: Parents of University of Georgia Football Player Reeling Over Loss
University of Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock, along with a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident on Jan.15.. Atlanta station WSB-TV spoke exclusively with Willock’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, about the tragedy. The college football player was on a high...
Boy, 11, mauled by pit bulls shares heartbreaking update from hospital
An 11-year-old boy from Georgia, who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls while riding his bike, has recorded a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed.Justin Gilstrap suffered devastating injuries on 6 January, including the loss of an ear and 70 per cent of his scalp, when the three ferocious dogs attacked him near Grovetown.“Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m okay,” Justin says in the heartbreaking video.He has undergone multiple surgeries but remains in good spirits after the harrowing ordeal, according to local reports.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraMoment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraUK government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’, Alister Jack says
Injured Passengers Identified in Crash That Killed UGA Football Player and Staffer
Early Sunday, University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash. The UGA Athletic Association reported that the accident came just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration. The turn of events from celebration and joy for the Bulldogs’ second national championship quickly turned to mourning over the sudden loss of two young community members.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo
A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
Who Is Jamea Jonae Harris? Young Mother Died In Darius Miles Shooting ‘Because She Wouldn’t Talk To Him’
Jamea Jonae Harris, the young Black woman killed in an Alabama shooting for which college basketball player Darius Miles is charged with murder, "wouldn't talk to him," her mother said. The post Who Is Jamea Jonae Harris? Young Mother Died In Darius Miles Shooting ‘Because She Wouldn’t Talk To Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia Wide Reciever Dominick Blaylock has entered the transfer portal after 4 years with the team
Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears
He’ll make his college commitment this weekend. Shane Beamer and three USC assistants were at his basketball game Tuesday night.
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football
If you want to know what makes Georgia Football so successful, you don't have to look much further than the local high school football players and coaches.
Alabama Coach Reveals He Spoke To Former NFL Star After Player's Arrest
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has a tough situation on his hands. Earlier this week, now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder. He admittedly provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired the weapon and killed a young woman near ...
UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'
McKinney was involved in a ATV accident while in Mexico in November, and recently shared x-ray images of his broken fingers Xavier McKinney says he was surprised to learn how badly he was injured after crashing his ATV during a trip to Mexico in November. The New York Giants safety told the New York Post that he almost lost three fingers when the accident occurred in Cabo San Lucas during the team's bye week. "First of all, to show how bad the injury was," the 23-year-old told the outlet. "I don't...
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charge
The 35-year-old was apprehended in his home state of Mississippi, Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers said Monday.
Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class
The foundation for an elite 2025 class for Georgia is already set.
