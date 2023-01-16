ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Cam Jordan wins appeal over NFL in injury dispute

NEW ORLEANS — Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has won his appeal of a $50,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury in a game against Tampa, according to published reports. Jordan went down to one knee following a play midway through the fourth quarter of the team's late season loss to Tampa Bay.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy