Jets coach Robert Saleh did not reveal much about what he was looking for in his next offensive coordinator when he announced last week that the team had moved on from Mike LaFleur — but he did make one small promise. “We’re casting a wide net,” Saleh said. Saleh has been true to his word. A week into the search for LaFleur’s replacement, there are five known candidates that the Jets have spoken to and there is no common theme among them. Some are experienced play-callers. Others are first-timers. Some have a history with Saleh. Others have no connection to him. They...

17 MINUTES AGO