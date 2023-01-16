ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

‘Casting a wide net’: Where Jets’ offensive coordinator search stands

Jets coach Robert Saleh did not reveal much about what he was looking for in his next offensive coordinator when he announced last week that the team had moved on from Mike LaFleur — but he did make one small promise. “We’re casting a wide net,” Saleh said. Saleh has been true to his word. A week into the search for LaFleur’s replacement, there are five known candidates that the Jets have spoken to and there is no common theme among them. Some are experienced play-callers. Others are first-timers. Some have a history with Saleh. Others have no connection to him. They...
The Comeback

NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule

The Carolina Panthers have come up empty so far in their search for a new head coach. Now, their search process itself is under scrutiny. CBS Sports reported Thursday that the NFL notified the Panthers that they had violated a league rule requiring every member of a team’s coaching search committee to complete mandatory inclusive Read more... The post NFL flags Panthers for violation of new rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’

PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

