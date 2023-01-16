Read full article on original website
Related
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed
Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls
Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Listen to chilling 911 call ahead of Lisa Marie Presley’s cardiac arrest
Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper’s 911 call ahead of the singer’s cardiac arrest reveals a frantic scene. In the Jan. 12 audio clip obtained by the New York Post, Presley’s employee can be heard attempting to direct emergency responders to the Calabasas home. “What’s the address of your emergency?” the operator asks, struggling to understand the housekeeper’s response. After trying to clarify the “closest street on the corner,” the housekeeper admits, “I really don’t know.” The operator subsequently requests to speak with “someone else there.” A man, believed to be Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough, takes over the call. “There’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but...
housebeautiful.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Children: Everything To Know About Her Four Kids And Spouses
Fans were shocked Thursday night when news broke that Lisa Marie Presley had died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, shared the news with news outlets in a public statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley a 'Nepo Baby'? 'She Was Doing Music for the Right Reason'
Lisa Marie Presley is arguably one of the most popular "nepo baby" there is, after all, she is the only daughter of legendary singer and performer Elvis Presley with actress Priscilla Presley-whatever she wanted, she could easily have. But why did it take her so long to forge her own...
Axl Rose Honors Lisa Marie Presley: 'I'd Like to Think They're Together — Her and Ben with Her Father'
In an exclusive tribute, the Guns N' Roses rocker remembers his longtime friend Lisa Marie Presley after her heartbreaking death at 54 Guns N' Roses rocker Axl Rose is remembering his close friend Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death at age 54. The "Sweet Child O' Mine" singer, 60, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that losing Presley still feels surreal. "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," he says. "Lisa loved her family,...
NME
Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0