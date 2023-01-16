Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Be wary of lone policemen, warns London head teacher
A head teacher has warned pupils at her all-girls' school "not to allow a lone policeman to approach you at any time". Fionnuala Kennedy, head of Wimbledon High School in south London, made the comments after the David Carrick case. Met Police officer Carrick admitted 49 sexual offences, including 24...
BBC
Gloucester accountant jailed for fraud worth almost £150,000
An accountant who cheated three of her clients out of a total of almost £150,000 has been jailed for two years and four months. Sophie Workman, 32, committed "calculated and persistent fraud" between April 2016 and June 2017. She was jailed at Gloucestershire Crown Court after admitting five offences...
Nadhim Zahawi fights for his political life after admitting tax ‘error’
Embattled Tory party chair reveals he made ‘careless but not deliberate’ error over multimillion-pound share sale
BBC
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
BBC
Police must check all officers and staff by end of March
Police forces in England and Wales have been told to check all their officers against national databases by 31 March. This week the Home Office demanded checks after the case of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences as a Met Police officer. The National Police Chief's...
BBC
Ipswich gang killer's bid to reduce sentence rejected
A man jailed for his part in the murder of a teenager has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected. Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich on 2 June 2018. Isaac Calver, now in his early 20s, and...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
Roman headless remains found in Wintringham by archaeologists
A number of decapitated skeletons have been uncovered by archaeologists at a Roman burial site. The discovery, which included evidence of Roman and Iron Age settlements, was made at Wintringham near St Neots, Cambridgeshire. Dating from 2,500 years ago, the site will feature in the latest series of BBC Two's...
