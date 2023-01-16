Henry County, Red Cross partner to help tornado victims as clean up comtinues

Read full article on original website
Locust Grove students hand out water, snacks to comfort those affected by tornadoes last week
LOCUST GROVE — The drive was a quiet one as Lindsey Robertson and her two children took in some of the damage caused by tornado winds as they drove from their home in Henry County into neighboring Spalding County. "Their faces were in shock," Robertson said Tuesday. "I don’t...
How to apply for federal emergency disaster help following Jan. 12 tornado
ATLANTA – Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA...
Henry County Sheriff's Office unveils helicopter
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has added a helicopter to its arsenal to help keep crime at bay. The helicopter was purchased from the Clayton County Police Department for $75,000 and will be available for use by county and city police departments.
Small Business disaster loans available for Henry County
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA has also opened a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
Price of FTT, Cryptocurrency Linked to Bankman-Fried, Jumps
The cryptocurrency market is witnessing the return of one of its most disgraced members.
15 Simple Sheet Pan Slider Recipes Everyone Will Be Reaching for on Game Day
If you're ever stumped for what to make for Game Day that's a) easy and b) will satisfy hungry eaters, enter one option that never fails: sheet pan sliders.
Kevin Costner Shares Insightful Advice on Aging as He Celebrates 68th Birthday
Kevin Costner is getting older, but he's taking it as a "gift."
Terquavion Smith pours in 25 as NC State tops Georgia Tech
Terquavion Smith scored 25 points to lead North Carolina State to a 78-66 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta, extending the Wolfpack's winning streak to four games. Smith, the Atlantic Coast Conference's scoring leader, shot 9-for-17 from the floor and also had five assists and two blocks. The sophomore posted his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, his 21st career 20-point game. Smith scored 26 against Georgia Tech in last season's meeting.
Reports: Georgia WR Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal
Georgia wide receiver Adonai "AD" Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Mitchell caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute of Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He also had a touchdown reception during the Bulldogs' 65-7 trouncing of TCU in the title game.
