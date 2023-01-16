ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

iheart.com

Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and two Illinois communities made the list!. According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," sister communities St. Charles and Geneva are two of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Construction delay causes solar farm project cancellation

PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out. The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
PADUCAH, KY
KOLR10 News

Netflix show interviews Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
WISCONSIN STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah

A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
PADUCAH, KY
edglentoday.com

Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Applications open for summer interns at D.O.E. Paducah Site

PADUCAH — Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC is now accepting applications for its 2023 College Summer Internship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah Site. According to a release from FRNP, the internship offers college students practical, hands-on experience in a variety of studies related to deactivation and remediation.
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Carmi White County School Board Approves Retirements And Hires Two

The Carmi White County School Board met for just 20 minutes Tuesday night Scott Mareing was there and has this report. Board President Kent “Pete” Fulkerson read a brief statement, saying that there have been several committees of teachers and other school personnel studying improvements to the district’s buildings with fiscal responsibility in mind. He said they will be using everything available to them to help achieve their goals. Fulkerson said shortly there will be input from the public as well.
CARMI, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'The commission simply is not willing to give up any of the ground we have gained,' Paducah City Commissioners explain decision to remove David Guess

PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess has been removed from office. Paducah city leaders voted unanimously to remove Guess after he sent a text message to the city's deputy fire chief that included messages with racist connotations. On Nov. 8 — Election Day for the 2022 general election...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

High winds force temporary ferry closures

HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL

