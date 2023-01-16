Read full article on original website
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and two Illinois communities made the list!. According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," sister communities St. Charles and Geneva are two of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Construction delay causes solar farm project cancellation
PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out. The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
Local company continues to see higher demand for storm shelters, more than a year after December 2021 tornado outbreak
WINGO, KY — Tuesday’s stormy weather may have had you thinking about storm shelters. A local company says it's seen a higher demand for them, especially after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Management with the company Containment Systems, Inc. says there has definitely been an increase. After the...
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
Applications open for summer interns at D.O.E. Paducah Site
PADUCAH — Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC is now accepting applications for its 2023 College Summer Internship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah Site. According to a release from FRNP, the internship offers college students practical, hands-on experience in a variety of studies related to deactivation and remediation.
Lieutenant to talk Fentanyl, shed light on opioid epidemic at free-to-attend presentation
PADUCAH — A lot has changed since Lieutenant Dean Patterson was appointed a Kentucky State Police trooper in 2004. According to a release from the McCracken County Public Library, Patterson has seen powerful new street drugs flooding local communities — including Fentanyl. The drugs are more potent -...
Carmi White County School Board Approves Retirements And Hires Two
The Carmi White County School Board met for just 20 minutes Tuesday night Scott Mareing was there and has this report. Board President Kent “Pete” Fulkerson read a brief statement, saying that there have been several committees of teachers and other school personnel studying improvements to the district’s buildings with fiscal responsibility in mind. He said they will be using everything available to them to help achieve their goals. Fulkerson said shortly there will be input from the public as well.
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
'The commission simply is not willing to give up any of the ground we have gained,' Paducah City Commissioners explain decision to remove David Guess
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess has been removed from office. Paducah city leaders voted unanimously to remove Guess after he sent a text message to the city's deputy fire chief that included messages with racist connotations. On Nov. 8 — Election Day for the 2022 general election...
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
High winds force temporary ferry closures
HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
