The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
Detroit News

Abortion foes prepare for their first March for Life, post-Roe

As they've done for 50 years, abortion protesters will head down Constitution Avenue this week on their annual March for Life. But this year, there's a detour. Instead of going straight to the Supreme Court, they'll turn early to walk past the U.S. Capitol - a route modification acknowledging that Congress is a new locus in the abortion wars, now that the court has granted their long-standing plea to end a pregnant woman's right to end her pregnancy.
Detroit News

Fact check: Does McCarthy's spin on spending math check out?

- - - McCarthy has a shiny new talking point he has rolled out as Republicans seek a showdown with the White House over raising the debt ceiling. But it's one of those cleverly misleading claims designed to flummox people who do not closely follow the budget debates in Washington.
Detroit News

Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech

An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Detroit News

Trump’s campaign asks Facebook parent to reinstate account

Donald Trump’s campaign is asking Facebook’s parent company to reinstate his access on grounds he’s a declared 2024 presidential candidate and that keeping him off the platform is interfering with the political process. Trump’s campaign sent a letter Tuesday to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg...
Detroit News

Trump says Carroll ‘not my type’; deposition suggests otherwise

Former President Donald Trump mistook a 1980s photograph of New York author E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her more than two decades ago, for an image of his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition, according to a partially unsealed transcript in Carroll’s defamation suit. The slip-up during...
Detroit News

Supreme Court says it cannot determine who leaked draft Dobbs opinion

Washington - The Supreme Court disclosed Thursday that it cannot identify the person who leaked a draft of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. A report from the court said "it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may...
Detroit News

Powell: Parental rights transformed while we were busy elsewhere | Opinion

America has always had a debate on the separation of church and state. In recent years a new separation debate has formed, pitting public institutions against parental rights. Perhaps the debate was first framed in 1996 when first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s book “It Takes a Village” was published. The Dallas Morning News described the book as “a textbook for caring.” An excerpt from Simon & Shuster reads, “Children are not rugged individualists. They depend on the adults they know and on thousands more who make decisions every day that affect their well-being.”
Detroit News

Harsanyi: If Biden didn't do anything wrong, he has nothing to fear from investigtation

Every president probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, President Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as former President Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassify documents — and precedent and transparency, our very democracy, demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland name a special counsel to investigate.
Detroit News

Finley: Cut spending before raising debt limit

Microsoft is dealing with a sudden turn toward disappointing growth by laying off 10,000 of its employees. Twitter is trying to get its chaotic economic house in order by holding what one employee snarkily describes as a yard sale, selling off office equipment and furnishings at its headquarters to raise cash.

