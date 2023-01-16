Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee
A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
Detroit News
Abortion foes prepare for their first March for Life, post-Roe
As they've done for 50 years, abortion protesters will head down Constitution Avenue this week on their annual March for Life. But this year, there's a detour. Instead of going straight to the Supreme Court, they'll turn early to walk past the U.S. Capitol - a route modification acknowledging that Congress is a new locus in the abortion wars, now that the court has granted their long-standing plea to end a pregnant woman's right to end her pregnancy.
Detroit News
Fact check: Does McCarthy's spin on spending math check out?
- - - McCarthy has a shiny new talking point he has rolled out as Republicans seek a showdown with the White House over raising the debt ceiling. But it's one of those cleverly misleading claims designed to flummox people who do not closely follow the budget debates in Washington.
Detroit News
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro must face contempt of Congress trial, judge rules
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro must face a criminal contempt trial for refusing to answer a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Washington ruled. Navarro failed to offer evidence to back up his claim that former president...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Detroit News
Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech
An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Detroit News
Trump’s campaign asks Facebook parent to reinstate account
Donald Trump’s campaign is asking Facebook’s parent company to reinstate his access on grounds he’s a declared 2024 presidential candidate and that keeping him off the platform is interfering with the political process. Trump’s campaign sent a letter Tuesday to Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg...
Detroit News
Trump says Carroll ‘not my type’; deposition suggests otherwise
Former President Donald Trump mistook a 1980s photograph of New York author E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her more than two decades ago, for an image of his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition, according to a partially unsealed transcript in Carroll’s defamation suit. The slip-up during...
Detroit News
Supreme Court says it cannot determine who leaked draft Dobbs opinion
Washington - The Supreme Court disclosed Thursday that it cannot identify the person who leaked a draft of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. A report from the court said "it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may...
Detroit News
Powell: Parental rights transformed while we were busy elsewhere | Opinion
America has always had a debate on the separation of church and state. In recent years a new separation debate has formed, pitting public institutions against parental rights. Perhaps the debate was first framed in 1996 when first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s book “It Takes a Village” was published. The Dallas Morning News described the book as “a textbook for caring.” An excerpt from Simon & Shuster reads, “Children are not rugged individualists. They depend on the adults they know and on thousands more who make decisions every day that affect their well-being.”
Detroit News
Harsanyi: If Biden didn't do anything wrong, he has nothing to fear from investigtation
Every president probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, President Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as former President Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassify documents — and precedent and transparency, our very democracy, demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland name a special counsel to investigate.
Detroit News
Finley: Cut spending before raising debt limit
Microsoft is dealing with a sudden turn toward disappointing growth by laying off 10,000 of its employees. Twitter is trying to get its chaotic economic house in order by holding what one employee snarkily describes as a yard sale, selling off office equipment and furnishings at its headquarters to raise cash.
Comments / 0