STATE TIMBER SALE CR200395, DEEP CLEAN CEDAR A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 2550 Highway 2 W., Sandpoint, ID 83864, at 11:00 a.m. local time, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, for an estimated 1,005 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $42,973.80 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $429,738.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $968.10 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $301.59. The sale is located within Section 36, Township 61N, Range 01W, B.M., Boundary County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 2 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at Timber Sale Advertisement App - Department of Lands (idaho.gov) or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Sandpoint, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 263-5104 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#11003 AD#4227 January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023 _________________________

