Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
Judith Rickert, 84
RICKERT, Judith, 84, died Jan. 11, 2023, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, at the Community Restorium. Born Aug. 9, 1938, in Orting, Wash. Arrangements by Bonners Ferry Funeral Home. Guest book: www.bonnersferryfuneralhome.com.
Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs
Investigators in Bonner County are investigating reports of a number of dogs, abandoned and in poor health.
bonnersferryherald.com
Workman named new county coroner
BONNERS FERRY — Chad Workman, owner of Bonners Ferry Funeral Home, has been sworn in as the new Boundary County coroner. Workman, who purchased the funeral home from Mick Mellett in 2021 also follow him as county coroner. Mellett ran the funeral home for 43 years and was county coroner for 40 years.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Abandoned dogs prompt investigation
SANDPOINT — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three locations —...
bonnersferryherald.com
Legals for January, 19 2023
STATE TIMBER SALE CR200395, DEEP CLEAN CEDAR A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 2550 Highway 2 W., Sandpoint, ID 83864, at 11:00 a.m. local time, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, for an estimated 1,005 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $42,973.80 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $429,738.00. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $968.10 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $301.59. The sale is located within Section 36, Township 61N, Range 01W, B.M., Boundary County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 2 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at Timber Sale Advertisement App - Department of Lands (idaho.gov) or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Sandpoint, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 263-5104 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#11003 AD#4227 January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023 _________________________
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
bonnersferryherald.com
This Week in History - Jan. 19, 2023
Charles G. Prell, who for the past two years has been the manager of the Boundary Dry Goods Co., sold his interests in the business to his partner, J.B. Brody, the auditor and clerk of Boundary County. The bill providing for a 2-cent tax on all gasoline sold in the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Wilma Watkins, 89
Wilma Irene Watkins, 89, passed away Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family at Sunset Home. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Shirley Facha; grandchildren Michael and wife Dawn, and Christopher and wife Libby; and great-grandchildren Courteney, Hannah and Hunter Facha. She...
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County Court Records - Jan. 19, 2023
Shabaz Ahmed (DOB 1977), hometown not available; charged with exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (16 mph or more) on Dec. 17, 2022 by BFPD. Disposition: Default with fines of $98.50 and costs of $56.50. Andrew J.L. Backlund (DOB 1974) of Seattle, Wash.; charged with passing on a solid lane...
bonnersferryherald.com
Blanche Studer, 89
Blanche Antoinette (Larson) Studer, our dear mother and grandmother, was born to Harvey Vincent Larson and Gladys Viola (Lanning) Larson on June 6, 1933, in McLeod, N.D. Blanche passed away Jan. 15, 2023, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. On Oct. 21, 1951, Mom married our father, Bennie Walt Studer in Kalispell,...
inlander.com
Remembering the legacy of the late chef Rod Jessick, who helped transform the Coeur d'Alene Resort into a top dining destination
If you've ever enjoyed a Gooey dessert at Dockside, the melt-in-your-mouth orange rolls at Beverly's, or one of the extravagant events put on year-round at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you've experienced the legacy of longtime chef Rodney Walter Jessick. Although Chef Rod, as he was known, retired in 2021 as...
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County scholars make fall 2022 honors list
Boundary County scholars make the Fall 2022 Honors list for their respective schools. Bonners Ferry - Connor K. Alexander, Joy Fields, Abigail R. Gorton. Naples - Amanda M. Stolley. Iowa State University: Natasha Y. Webster of Bonners Ferry, studying Veterinary Medicine. Dawson Community College: Sierra Petesch, of Bonners Ferry, made...
bonnersferryherald.com
Backwoods Brawl competition coming soon
BONNERS FERRY — Bonners Ferry and Timberlake High Schools are set to compete in a soon-to-be annual spirit competition — the Backwoods Brawl — on Jan. 27 in Spirit Lake. The competition will be similar to the former Moose Madness competition against Sandpoint High School, Dillion Mai, BFHS ASB president, told the Herald.
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
KXLY
Law enforcement responds to online threat made towards North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded to North Pines Middle School on Monday after a potential threat to safety was made on social media, the school said. The Central Valley School District’s director of school safety was made aware of the threat, and law enforcement was called to North Pines.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
Comments / 0