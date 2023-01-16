IPhones are one of the most user-friendly phones out there today thanks to their quick-to-navigate interface developed over nearly two decades, from 2007 to today. Anything you install will produce a corresponding app icon on the home screen, which you can easily drag to a different screen or in a folder with other similarly themed apps. You can also create shortcuts and add widgets on the home screen that will make viewing or launching the services you use every day quick and convenient. Another place you can do that is the Control Center, where you can instantly access the iPhone settings you tweak the most.

2 DAYS AGO