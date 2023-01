A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A driver was rescued Monday from moving water in Mission Valley.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to Camino Del Este and Station Village Lane just before 6 a.m.

Once crews arrived, they located a vehicle in about 2 feet of moving water, according to the SDFD.

The department said the driver was quickly rescued, and uninjured.

— City News Service