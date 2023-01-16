Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Oman Air NS23 Phuket Service Update – 18JAN23
Oman Air in recent schedule update revised planned Muscat – Phuket service during Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment sees the airline continues to operate service with Boeing 737 MAX 8, instead of previously planned A330-300. The airline will also maintain 5 weekly flights, instead of reducing to 4 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
Canada Jetlines Schedules Liberia Charters in March 2023
Canada Jetlines in March 2023 schedules international charter service to Costa Rica, as the airline filed schedules for 2 round-trip Toronto – Liberia flights, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. AU8602 YYZ0900 – 1320LIR 32A. 01MAR23. AU9602 YYZ0800 – 1233LIR 32A 04MAR23. AU9603 LIR1420 – 2040YYZ 32A.
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Resumes Kaohsiung – Hong Kong Service in March 2023
China Airlines in March 2023 plans to resume Kaohsiung – Hong Kong service, initially scheduled once a day. First flight is scheduled on 01MAR23, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Schedule on/after 01JUL23 remains pending. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 30JUN23. CI931 KHH1355 – 1530HKG 738 D. CI932...
aeroroutes.com
Etihad Resumes 2nd Daily Jakarta Flight in 4Q23
Etihad Airways in the fourth quarter of 2023 plans to increase service to Indonesia, as the airline resumes 2nd daily Abu Dhabi – Jakarta flight, as EY472/471. This flight will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, effective 01OCT23 (Abu Dhabi departure). Schedule below is effective 29OCT23 for Northern winter...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 Mainland China Service Increases
Ethiopian Airlines from February 2023 gradually restores passenger service to Mainland China, appeared in recent schedule update. Planned service increase in February and March 2023, as of 17JAN23, as follows. Addis Ababa – Beijing Capital eff 11FEB23 Increase from 1 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR/A350-900XWB. Addis Ababa – Chengdu Shuangliu...
Comments / 0