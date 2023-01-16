ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
KENS 5

Spurs defeat Nets, 106-98

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their losing five-game skid with a win over the Brooklyn Nets, 106-98, at the AT&T Center. The Spurs ended the regular-season series against the Nets at 1-1. Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 16 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 13 points and five assists in the win.
KENS 5

Celtics, Raptors reportedly interested in Spurs' Poeltl

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching and the San Antonio Spurs could be making moves. At the center of trade rumblings is Spurs center Jakob Poeltl who is reportedly the top target for a pair of Eastern Conference teams. According to The Athletic, the...
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...

