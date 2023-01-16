ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

(Gray News) – The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley was deferred after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office. Deferred means a cause of death has not yet been determined although an autopsy has been completed, a spokesperson with the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner explained.
LOS ANGELES, CA

