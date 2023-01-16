ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Al Michaels calls criticism of his playoff broadcast with Tony Dungy 'internet compost'

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyB9U_0kGYi1xd00

Announcer Al Michaels called his first game with with former NFL player and coach Tony Dungy on Saturday, the epic wild-card game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. And he has no time or patience for people who didn't like the energy of NBC's newest broadcast pairing.

In a text conversation with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Michaels brushed away criticism and defended the tone of the broadcast despite the internet's seeming dissatisfaction.

"Very happy," Michaels texted Marchand about the broadcast. "Had never worked with Tony and it felt extremely comfortable. Was like doing two different games. First half/second half. Tons of fascinating strategy. Nothing like postseason in any sport. Must have gotten a hundred texts from folks who were very happy to see me back on NBC. Read some comments that we didn't sound excited enough. Internet compost! You know me as well as anyone — no screaming, no yelling, no hollering. It's TELEVISION! Ellipses and captions are [sufficient] when pictures tell the story. I'm not doing a game for over-the-top YouTube hits."

For anyone who might be confused, calling fan criticism "internet compost" is just nicer-sounding way to say that he thinks fan opinions are trash, specifically fan opinions from the internet.

Michaels addressed the criticism that the broadcast was low energy, largely blaming the game itself for not being interesting enough to get excited about (until the Jags started their comeback, that is).

I thought the energy was much better once Jax made it a game. 27-0 makes it difficult to make it sound like more than it is. One of the things that I think makes Tony good is that he doesn't overtalk and load it up with unneeded blather. He's measured, but almost everything he says has relevance and poignancy. A lot of folks who understand this industry are annoyed with the over-the-top yelling that makes a game sound like an offshoot of talk radio. I'm in that corner, but there are others who obviously think otherwise.

Michaels and Dungy's low energy broadcast

Michaels and Dungy's first outing as a broadcast team happened to be one of the most exciting games of super wild-card weekend, the battle between the Jags and Chargers. The Chargers jumped out to an early 27-0 lead only to watch it evaporate in the second half as quarterback Trevor Lawrence righted the ship after throwing four interceptions. The Jags came all the way back to win the game 31-30 on a walk-off field goal.

It was a thrilling four quarters, but Michaels and Dungy sounded like they were calling a midseason battle between two teams that had already been eliminated from the playoffs. During many of the game's most exciting moments, they sounded like they were watching paint dry or grass grow. And fans definitely noticed.

It's important to be fair to Michaels and Dungy. They'd never been paired together before, and chemistry between broadcasters isn't always instant. Improvement can take time, which Michaels himself admitted in his conversation with Marchand.

But the most disappointing aspect of the broadcast is that we know what the 78-year-old Michaels sounded like when he was at his best, when his MO as a broadcaster was about meeting the moment and not belittling talk radio hosts and YouTube watchers.

His best and most memorable call (which also might be the greatest call in the history of sports broadcasting) is his unrestrained glee and excitement while saying "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" as time ran out during the US hockey team's improbable win over Russia in the 1980 Olympics. It included a decent amount of yelling, hollering, and screaming, all the things Michaels said he does not include in his game calls.

No one's asking for that level of excitement and engagement every game, but it would help if Michaels and Dungy could at least sound like they're happy to be there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future After Playoff Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced questions about his NFL future after his team's 31-14 playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday (January 16) night. Brady, 45, is set to become a free agent should he continue his playing career for a 24th season, following a 2022...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy