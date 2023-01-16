AUSTIN, Texas — The five members of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) unanimously approved a framework for incentivizing building new power plants. The plan would eventually pay power generators for being available during the “hours of highest reliability risk,” according to commission documents. It’s called a “performance credit mechanism,” or PCM. Retail electric companies would buy those power credits and then would likely pass those costs on to consumers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO