Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
Steve-O helps Idaho Humane Society dog get 'furever' home
BOISE, Idaho — A long-term resident of the Idaho Humane Society has found a new home and owner, thanks to popular stuntman, comedian and "Jackass" star Steve-O. While performing at The Egyptian Theatre last weekend as part of his 'The Bucket List Tour,' Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs to feature from the humane society.
KENS 5
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
KENS 5
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Virus spread in San Antonio back at 'steady' levels
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-area health officials have downgraded the urgency of the local COVID-19 situation to "steady" from "worsening" this week, but the risk level remains in the moderate threshold. Metro Health is transitioning to weekly reports of coronavirus data for 2023. This week's numbers show that hospitalizations...
KENS 5
Del Mar College, TAMU-CC among schools to comply with Gov. Abbott's TikTok ban
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular social media app TikTok has been under fire for some time. But now a ban from Gov. Greg Abbott ordering the app be deleted from state owned devices is carrying more weight. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College are both government...
KENS 5
Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
KENS 5
Texas utility regulators approve blueprint that could hike electricity bills to improve power grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The five members of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) unanimously approved a framework for incentivizing building new power plants. The plan would eventually pay power generators for being available during the “hours of highest reliability risk,” according to commission documents. It’s called a “performance credit mechanism,” or PCM. Retail electric companies would buy those power credits and then would likely pass those costs on to consumers.
KENS 5
New plan could hike electricity bills to beef up Texas power grid
DALLAS — Members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday are expected to adopt a plan that will ultimately raise electricity rates for consumers in the belief that it will spur the building of new power plants. The proposed plan would pay power companies that produce electricity...
Comments / 0