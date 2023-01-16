Read full article on original website
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluekatts vs Bangs Lady Dragons, January 13, 2023
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Bangs with a buzzer beater made by Kamyn Hale on Friday night, 39-38. Way to go BLUEKATTS! Photos of the game are in two Albums. (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
9th Boys BBall to Play Monday
Coach Cameron Lowman has announced that they have picked up a Freshman boys game to be played on Monday, January 23rd IN Coleman against May JV boys. The game will start at 5:30 in the main gym. Coleman Today Photos above are from the Miles game on Tuesday (Jan 17).
CCEC Retirement Reception for Mike Curry to be Held Jan 27th
Coleman County Electric Cooperative is inviting everyone to join them for a Retirement Reception in honor of Mike Curry's retirement. The Come and Go gathering will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1 to 3pm in their office building at 3300 State Highway 84, Coleman. Congratulations to Mike Curry for your retirement!
Carolyn Jackson, 76
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Linda Faye Peacock, 75
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas, passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at Coleman Medical Center in Coleman. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Santa Anna.
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
Gloria Edmiston, 79
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
🎲 🎲 CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN 🎲 🎲
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
Former Brownwood High School Kicker Signs with the XFL
McCrane attended Kansas State University in College, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Grouza Award. This award is given to College Football’s best kicker every year. He finished his career at Kansas State as their all-time leader in field goals (57), field goal percentage (86.4%), and extra point percentage (99.3%). He also finished third all-time in total points with 304 points.
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
‘They’re hurting the families of Abilene’: Hispanic Leadership Council sheds light on recent crimes near Sears Park, seeks out responsible party
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After Sears Park in North Abilene was set ablaze last Friday, the Hispanic Leadership Council (HLC) held a press conference Tuesday evening at the park, calling on community members to help decrease the string of crimes in the area. Samuel Garcia, President of the HLC, ran the press conference, and cited […]
Comanche Police Department commends two officers for life-saving actions
The Comanche Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:. The Comanche Police Department would like to commend both, Officer Lopez and Sergeant Trowbridge of the Comanche Police Department for their actions in saving lives. On December 24th, 2022, officers of the Comanche Police Department responded to a shooting where Sergeant Trowbridge reverted back to his “Stop the Bleed” training and was able to save the life of a victim who was shot. If it wasn’t for his quick response, the victim would have died from her injuries.
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
‘He saved my life’: Teen saves Texas woman mauled by 4 dogs
A Texas woman is thanking a teenager for saving her from a recent dog attack.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported two drills […]
