ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Helen Woodward Animal Center to Send 2 Brother Puppies to Puppy Bowl

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c61Kd_0kGYhpbZ00
Carlos and Crocket, the first ever litter-mates to compete in the big game, will compete for the “Lombarky” Trophy for Team Fluff when the game airs on Feb. 12. Photo via YouTube.

San Diego dog lovers who have had their NFL team knocked out of playoff contention have something to root for this year, with the Helen Woodward Animal Center sending two puppy brothers to the annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl.

Carlos and Crocket, the first-ever litter-mates to compete in the big game, will compete for the “Lombarky” Trophy for Team Fluff when the game airs on Feb. 12.

The two brothers are Dachshund-blends with “distinctly unique looks but both of their gameplay is equally on point. Viewers will want to check out Carlos’ game face with a swoon-worthy underbite, while Crocket’s adorable mask features deep dark eyes and the most boopable nose,” according to a statement from the Woodward Center.

The annual Puppy Bowl features two teams of adorable puppies representing rescues and shelters from across the country. All adoptable players that make up Team Ruff and Team Fluff are “serious when it comes to winning the Most Valuable Puppy title and more importantly — their forever homes.”

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host a Puppy Bowl XIX Watch Party at McGregor’s Grill, 10475 San Diego Mission Road, on Feb. 12 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with 10% of all food and drink support the pets and programs at the center. The event will be held on the dog-friendly patio and will offer canine-themed menu items, including a special dish for your attending pooch. Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pups will be on-site in a tiny football stadium.

The Woodward Center first became a part of the Puppy Bowl in 2019 when a tiny center orphan terrier named Flo made the trip to the East Coast to compete. In 2020, a miniature chocolate poodle-blend named Bobby showed so much spunk he became a featured player and a finalist for that year’s Most Valuable Puppy. In 2021, despite the pandemic restrictions, Animal Planet provided coast-to-coast exposure for orphan pets with an “Adoptable Pup” segment which featured an energetic 3-month-old center cattle dog-blend named Bandit. Last year, Helen Woodward Animal Center had three competitors in the big game — Spangles, Fireworks and Marcus.

— City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb

If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Apartment Therapy

My Father Died Almost 5 Years Ago — But He Still Lives in My Townhouse

At 4:30 a.m. one Martin Luther King Jr. day 29 years ago, I was thrown unceremoniously out of bed. The Northridge earthquake had struck the greater Los Angeles area. In the words of Caltech’s Southern California Earthquake Center, it “produced the strongest ground motions ever instrumentally recorded in an urban setting in North America.” No kidding! After living in California for eight years, this was not my first temblor. But it was definitely the strongest, closest, and scariest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Paint and Sip at Inzane Brewing Co.

Join the CSUSM Alumni Association at a fun paint and sip night at Inzane Brewing Co. in Vista. The instructor is CSUSM alumna Sarah Spinks (’04). Registration includes one drink ticket and snacks. Sign up today as registration is limited!. Cost: $15 for CSUSM Alumni Association members, $20 for...
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off Cliff Prompting Technical Rescue Of Driver | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 5:29 pm LOCATION: La Jolla Cove / 1219 Coast Blvd. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: An elderly male in his 70’s was in a parking stall above La Jolla Cove. It’s believed that the victim was attempting to back up but had the car in drive. Witnesses told us they hear the engine rev and the SUV lurched forward. The SUV went through the fencing and went down to the cliff below. It stopped with the front wheels hanging over the edge of the cliff with the ocena in front of it. Rescuers secured the SUV, but the rescue was made difficult by periods of heavy rainfall and the waves crashing up onto the rescuers and the vehicle. The male had a possible concussions and other injuries. The firefighters were able to pull the victim out of the vehilce, and lifted him back up to street after approx 90 minutes. The male was transported to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy