Tree Falls onto Apartment Building, Displaces 2 Residents

Two people were displaced after a tree fell onto a two-story apartment Monday in Sierra Mesa.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the apartment building at 2677 Marathon Drive around 5:30 a.m.

No one was injured due to the fallen tree, but crews recommended that the first floor’s occupants evacuate, according to the SDFD.

Fire officials said the tree damaged the exterior of the building and did minor damage to the interior.

The Red Cross assisted the two displaced residents.

— City News Service