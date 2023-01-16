ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tree Falls onto Apartment Building, Displaces 2 Residents

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NU6o_0kGYhmCc00
Two people were displaced after a tree fell onto a two-story apartment Monday in Sierra Mesa. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Two people were displaced after a tree fell onto a two-story apartment Monday in Sierra Mesa.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the apartment building at 2677 Marathon Drive around 5:30 a.m.

No one was injured due to the fallen tree, but crews recommended that the first floor’s occupants evacuate, according to the SDFD.

Fire officials said the tree damaged the exterior of the building and did minor damage to the interior.

The Red Cross assisted the two displaced residents.

— City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Two Killed, Four Injured in Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8:16 pm, Oceanside Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Southbound lanes of Douglas Drive just South of Pala Road. Upon arrival, officers located two occupants who were pronounced deceased on the scene, while the other four occupants were transported to local trauma centers. Douglas Drive was closed from El Camino Real to Old River Street for several hours to allow for an investigation.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pregnant Woman Struck by San Diego City Truck in Mission Bay Parking Lot

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a City of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

SUV Appears Split in Half After Oceanside Crash That Killed Mom, 6-Year-Old, Injured 4 Others

A mother and child were killed after an SUV crashed into a tree and practically split in two on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside Tuesday night, police said. Oceanside police said a 30-year-old woman was driving an SUV "at a high rate of speed" on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road when the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over several times at about 8:15 p.m., appearing to split in half.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy