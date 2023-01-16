Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
KWQC
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports. Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.
Comments / 0