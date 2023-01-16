ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto

Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Full-service Mediterranean restaurant to open in Rosedale

Gràcia’s menu will be seafood forward, including Beausoleil oysters, crudo and tartare. (Courtesy Jody Horton) Gràcia, a new full-service Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the Rosedale neighborhood in Austin in March. The restaurant comes from Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently led Italian restaurant Cipollina.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nouveau Bella Salons to open this spring in Georgetown

Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

18 new places to shop in Round Rock

Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

