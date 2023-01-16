Read full article on original website
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto
Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
Torchy’s Tacos to Open Georgetown Location
Torchy’s Tacos menu is a unique entry in the broader Tex-Mex cuisine, featuring wildly inventive tacos with fillings such as fried chicken, fried avocados, Beyond Beef, and Jamaican jerk chicken.
P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
Iska's Secrets offers authentic Cuban food in Southwest Austin
Iska's Secrets specializes in the Cubano, a Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard pressed in Cuban bread for $13. (Courtesy Iska's Secrets) Food truck Iska’s Secrets opened Dec. 1 at 10542 Menchaca Road, Austin, next to The Hive. Chef and owner Iska Gener said...
Full-service Mediterranean restaurant to open in Rosedale
Gràcia’s menu will be seafood forward, including Beausoleil oysters, crudo and tartare. (Courtesy Jody Horton) Gràcia, a new full-service Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the Rosedale neighborhood in Austin in March. The restaurant comes from Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently led Italian restaurant Cipollina.
Nouveau Bella Salons to open this spring in Georgetown
Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.
Eater
Crestview Cafe, Bar, and Ice Cream Shop Closes to Make Way for a Natural Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
Violet Crown Clubhouse — the combination cafe, wine and beer bar, arcade, and general family-friendly space — closed earlier this week. Its last day at 7100 Woodrow Avenue in the Crestview neighborhood was on Sunday, January 15. Taking over the address will be a new natural wine bar...
Shop for loaded barbecue potatoes, chicken wings coming to Pflugerville
Tater-Que will open Jan. 22 in the Pflugerville Office Park. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Pflugerville-based food truck Tater-Que, which began operating in fall 2020, will host the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 22, General Manager Terrance Unce said. Located within the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste....
Local jewelry business at Domain Northside to participate in Le Garage Sale
Limbo Jewelry at the Domain Northside, which carries locally made jewelry and gifts, will participate in the Le Garage Sale at the Palmer Events Center in Austin on Jan. 21-22. (Courtesy Kendra Dupree/Limbo Jewelry) Locally owned store Limbo Jewelry will participate in Le Garage Sale on the weekend from Jan....
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Bandit Tacos shutters Buda taco truck in favor of catering, events
Bandit Tacos closed its truck Dec. 29 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Bandit Tacos announced via social media that Dec. 29 would be its last day in operation at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. "We'll be moving out tomorrow to begin our new catering...
Chipotle to Make Bastrop Debut
Construction on the location is slated to begin in October 2023 and reach completion in Quarter 1 2024.
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Chi’Lantro to Debut in San Marcos
Chi’Lantro’s simple menu is composed of three principal items: chicken wings, customizable bowls, and their signature kimchi fries. For drinks, the chain offers cane sugar soda, aguas frescas, and iced tea.
“It hurts so much.” Austin Blue Starlite Drive-in theater chain reports $20,000 in equipment stolen
The owner said that more than $20,000 in equipment was taken from four trailers and that the theft felt targeted.
Woman calls Austin cemetery condition ‘disrespectful.’ Here’s what’s being fixed
While Weintraub’s family and thousands of others are resting in peace underground, she said things aren’t as pleasant on the surface.
