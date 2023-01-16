Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO