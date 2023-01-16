ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgeRt_0kGYhUGQ00
Tulare County Sheriff’s vehicles at the scene of the mass shooting. Courtesy of the sheriff

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”

Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

Boudreaux added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.

“We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” Boudreaux said.

The official added that narcotics search warrants were conducted by the sheriff’s office at that residence last week.

Authorities responded early morning on Monday after multiple shots were heard and found the victims as they arrived on the scene. Some victims were found in the street while others were found in the house.

One victim was found alive and wounded when authorities arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux did not immediately share further details.

“I do have more information but I’m not at liberty to discuss at this point,” he said. “We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects.”

Comments / 4

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related

Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested following burglaries at several Visalia stores

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police. Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers […]
VISALIA, CA
foxla.com

California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff

GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy