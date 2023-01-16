Read full article on original website
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
Radio Iowa
Governments seek to name Highway 150 after fallen State Trooper
An effort is underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper. Government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided in Independence, was killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
cbs2iowa.com
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KWQC
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
KIMT
New trial date set over 2012 northeast Iowa killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The trial in a decade-old murder case has been pushed back to October. Randy Lee Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning January 25 for the first-degree murder of Carl Gallmeyer. Patrie is accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home in October 2012.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
KIMT
Vehicle crashes into Rochester home Wednesday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Someone backing out of a driveway smashed into a house Wednesday morning. Rochester police say it happened around 8 am in the 3500 block of 15th Avenue NW. Officers say no one was in the house when it was hit and there are no charges against the driver at this time.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
