ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tree Falls on Roof, Displaces 4 Adults, 3 Kids and 3 Dogs in Southcrest

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9MMJ_0kGYhNKZ00
Four adults, three kids, and three dogs were displaced Monday after a tree fell on the roof of their home in Southcrest. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Four adults, three kids, and three dogs were displaced Monday after a tree fell on the roof of their home in Southcrest.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to 4059 Newton Ave. just before 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they noticed the tree fell on the home’s roof and hit power lines, according to the SDFD. SDG&E was notified.

No one was injured, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross assisted the family and their three dogs.

— City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy