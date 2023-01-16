Tree Falls on Roof, Displaces 4 Adults, 3 Kids and 3 Dogs in Southcrest

Four adults, three kids, and three dogs were displaced Monday after a tree fell on the roof of their home in Southcrest. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Four adults, three kids, and three dogs were displaced Monday after a tree fell on the roof of their home in Southcrest.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to 4059 Newton Ave. just before 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they noticed the tree fell on the home’s roof and hit power lines, according to the SDFD. SDG&E was notified.

No one was injured, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross assisted the family and their three dogs.

— City News Service