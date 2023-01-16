On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO