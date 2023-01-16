Read full article on original website
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023.
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
Crowley Murder Suspects Sought by Acadia Crime Stoppers
Detectives need help to solve a fatal shooting that happened on the night of Monday, January 10.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing man
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting in Crowley
Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with a shooting. This incident occurred on January 10th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m.
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
Lake Charles American Press
Several Police Jury buildings to close temporarily due to downtown electrical issues
Due to emergency repairs by Entergy to the electric grid in downtown Lake Charles, several Calcasieu Parish Offices and Police Jury Buildings will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday Jan. 19. The buildings include the 901 Lakeshore Drive building and the Old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. The facilities house the...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
KFDM-TV
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
Louisiana man arrested after 4-week-old hospitalized with injuries
A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.
fox4beaumont.com
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
KPLC TV
Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
KPLC TV
Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
