Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Theft At Pilot Truck Stop

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pithon Street will be closed beginning Wednesday to remove the canopy over the walkway between the new courthouse and the old courthouse. The closure will last until Jan. 23 and includes vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The canopy will be permanently removed, according to the Calcasieu...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

