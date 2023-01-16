ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Drier weather to end the work week

SEATTLE - Western Washington will be seeing much drier weather Thursday and Friday as a ridge builds into the area. High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Friday will be looking even better with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A great way to end the week!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cold and foggy start to the day

SEATTLE - Overnight lows will continue to drop. It'll be chilly tomorrow morning under mainly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Expected foggy conditions as well. The fog will lift allowing for the temperatures to increase. Be on the lookout for the changes tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisory...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Wet Wednesday ahead, but dry with sunshine on Friday

SEATTLE - Wednesday is looking damp and wet, but drier weather takes hold by Thursday morning. Friday will be beautiful, dry and sunny. Showers return on Saturday. Highs this week will stay consistent in the mid 40s for most. Overnight lows plunge to the 30s almost each morning. It's blustery...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tracking King tides

King tides are forecasted for parts of the region, just weeks after floods caused widespread damage. On Good Day Seattle, we're breaking down what to plan for in your community.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain returns Tuesday night, King tides this weekend

While this morning is starting off fairly quiet, lowland rain and mountain snow return tonight into Wednesday. Highs today will land in the mid to upper 40s for most. Our bright spots today will be Port Townsend and Poulsbo: these communities will enjoy mainly dry weather (showers roll in after dark).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle's South Park neighborhood prepares for next wave of flooding

SEATTLE - Seattle's South Park neighborhood is preparing for a second round of king tides. They’re expected to arrive this weekend. Right now, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews are placing sand bags along the Duwamish River to help prevent flooding from happening again. They are also giving them out for free to anyone who might need them. The community is still recovering from the last round.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend

SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT: Snoqualmie closed eastbound amid spinouts

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass following several spinouts. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the freeway is temporarily closed while they clear out vehicles. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it is snowing on the roads. It is...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Nike store in Downtown Seattle closing Friday

SEATTLE - The Downtown Seattle Nike store is closing. According to a sign posted at the store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pike Street, it will be shutting down on Jan. 20. "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," the sign said. The downtown location opened in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tips to beat the winter blues

Winter is in full swing, and that means the big SAD is here. An expert joins Good Day Seattle to share tips about seasonal affective disorder.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork

This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy