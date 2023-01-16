Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Drier weather to end the work week
SEATTLE - Western Washington will be seeing much drier weather Thursday and Friday as a ridge builds into the area. High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Friday will be looking even better with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A great way to end the week!
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cold and foggy start to the day
SEATTLE - Overnight lows will continue to drop. It'll be chilly tomorrow morning under mainly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Expected foggy conditions as well. The fog will lift allowing for the temperatures to increase. Be on the lookout for the changes tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisory...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wet Wednesday ahead, but dry with sunshine on Friday
SEATTLE - Wednesday is looking damp and wet, but drier weather takes hold by Thursday morning. Friday will be beautiful, dry and sunny. Showers return on Saturday. Highs this week will stay consistent in the mid 40s for most. Overnight lows plunge to the 30s almost each morning. It's blustery...
q13fox.com
Tracking King tides
King tides are forecasted for parts of the region, just weeks after floods caused widespread damage. On Good Day Seattle, we're breaking down what to plan for in your community.
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain returns Tuesday night, King tides this weekend
While this morning is starting off fairly quiet, lowland rain and mountain snow return tonight into Wednesday. Highs today will land in the mid to upper 40s for most. Our bright spots today will be Port Townsend and Poulsbo: these communities will enjoy mainly dry weather (showers roll in after dark).
q13fox.com
Seattle's South Park neighborhood prepares for next wave of flooding
SEATTLE - Seattle's South Park neighborhood is preparing for a second round of king tides. They’re expected to arrive this weekend. Right now, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews are placing sand bags along the Duwamish River to help prevent flooding from happening again. They are also giving them out for free to anyone who might need them. The community is still recovering from the last round.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mostly dry through Tuesday afternoon, then rain and wind return
SEATTLE - Well, our 50 degree temperature reading Monday at the airport now makes that 15 days in a row landing above average. Overnight temperatures will remain mild again with a chance for a few light showers, mainly south. Tuesday is mostly dry except for a few spotty showers for...
q13fox.com
Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend
SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
South Park neighborhood stacks sandbags to prevent flooding
As the rain falls, it's a nervous time for people who live near rivers and waterway. They're bracing for another round of King tides.
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Snoqualmie closed eastbound amid spinouts
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass following several spinouts. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the freeway is temporarily closed while they clear out vehicles. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it is snowing on the roads. It is...
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Here comes the rain again: No let up to wet weather in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, January 15, 2023—The National Weather Service predicts wet weather throughout the week in Snohomish County with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 36°F to a high of 48°F. Rainy day? No problem…here are many indoor activities in the Lynnwood area to keep your spirits up!...
q13fox.com
Nike store in Downtown Seattle closing Friday
SEATTLE - The Downtown Seattle Nike store is closing. According to a sign posted at the store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pike Street, it will be shutting down on Jan. 20. "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," the sign said. The downtown location opened in...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
q13fox.com
Tips to beat the winter blues
Winter is in full swing, and that means the big SAD is here. An expert joins Good Day Seattle to share tips about seasonal affective disorder.
everettpost.com
I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork
This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
