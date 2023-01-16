Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. reminds LeBron James how old he is: 'You played against my dad'
LeBron James is embarking on his 20th season in the NBA and he's obviously faced many players during that time. Now he's beginning to face the sons of some of the players that he competed against early in his career. During Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles...
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Huge double-double in win
Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers. Markkanen returned to the floor after missing the last two contests due to injury. He has been on fire as of...
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes
LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
College basketball rankings: Marquette exceeding expectations once again in Year 2 under Shaka Smart
Shaka Smart overachieved relative to preseason projections in his first season at Marquette, finishing exactly four spots better than expected in the Big East standings while making the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Then, he lost three of his top four scorers. Consequently, Marquette was picked ninth (for the second straight year)...
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 300 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
Blues' Josh Leivo: Generates helper in win
Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
Giants' Wink Martindale on Jalen Hurts' health for Eagles playoff game: 'I'm expecting the MVP candidate'
One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.
